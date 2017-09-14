PHUKET: A 37-year-old Muay Thai trainer from Buriram province died in a rental room in Chalong last night after receiving an electric shock from a rice cooker.

Thursday 14 September 2017, 10:30AM

Capt Somkeit Sarasit of the Chalong Police takes notes at the scene of the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Chalong Police were called to a rental room in Soi Nakok on Chao Fa West Rd in Chalong at 8pm yesterday (Sept 13) after receiving reports of a death involving a Muay Thai trainer.

Capt Somkeit Sarasit of the Chalong Police arrived at the scene with rescue workers to find the body of a man lying on the floor. There were two rice cookers and a cooking pot placed on the floor and the man’s leg was still resting on one of the rice cookers when police and rescue workers arrived.

When rescue workers removed the man’s leg from on top of the rice cooker there were severe burn marks on his leg.

The body of the man, who was later named as Mr Inpon Jaiwangchana, was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Police believe that the man died less than six hours before his body was found. They confirmed they found no signs of a struggle in the room or on the man’s body.

A friend of Mr Inpon said, “Inpon was a Muay Thai trainer at Tiger Muay Thai on Soi Ta-iad in Chalong. I walked past his room and saw the door open so looked inside and saw his body lying on the floor so I called the police.”

Capt Somkeit said, “At this stage we believe that while Mr Inpon was cooking he stumbled on the wires and fell to the floor. He is likely to have received a shock from a faulty rice cooker.

“However, we are investigating the incident,” Capt Somkeit added.