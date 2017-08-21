PHUKET: A motorbike accident that took place in the early hours of yesterday (Aug 20) left a 25-year-old man dead, a pregnant buffalo with two broken legs and another motorcyclist with minor injuries after the two men crashed into two buffalos near the entrance to Manik temple in Srisoonthon at about 2:30am.

Monday 21 August 2017, 12:58PM

Thalang Police Deputy Inspector Capt Ekkachak Kwuanwan was informed by passers-by that two motorcyclists had hit a herd of buffaloes, one pregnant, near the entrance to Manik temple, Moo 7, Srisoonthon Rd, Srisoonthon and that one man was seriously injured.

Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to the scene to find a buffalo and a man lying in the middle of the road.

The pregnant buffalo’s left front leg and left rear leg were visibly broken, while nearby lay Mr Apiwat Noowanna, 25 years old, breathing mildly. Rescuers performed CPR, however, he died upon arrival at Thalang Hospital.

Mr Apiwat suffered a broken neck and wounds throughout his body, police reported.

Mr Apiwat was riding a white Honda MXS, which sustained a destroyed front after crashing into the buffalo.

Another motorcyclist, 27-year-old Mr Kriangkrai Kaewma, had suffered minor injuries after crashing his Honda Dream into another buffalo, which also sustained injuries, reported police.

After questioning Mr Kriangkrai it was found that he was driving from Cherng Talay with Mr Apiwat following behind. Due to the scarce light on the road the motorcyclists did not stop in time when a herd of buffaloes crossed the road. Mr Kriangkrai crashed into a buffalo, falling off his motorbike.

“We will investigate the facts of the incident further and speak with the owner of the buffaloes,” said Capt Ekkachak.

This morning (Aug 21), Srisoonthorn Mayor Mr Worawut Songyos ordered municipality officials to use a crane to move the pregnant buffalo to a forested area behind Baan Manik market.

A veterinarian arrived to check the pregnant buffalo’s symptoms and administered two injections into the buffalo’s wounds.

It remains unclear whether the buffalo has concussion, or if the buffalo fetus is in safe condition. Veterinarian staff will conduct a thorough examination, reported municipality officials.