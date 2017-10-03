The Phuket News
Phuket motorbike taxi driver cycling to Bangkok for late King

PHUKET: A 56-year-old Phuket motorbike taxi driver is riding on a mountain bike from Phuket to Bangkok to pay his respects to the late King Bhumibol at Sanam Luang, with this now being his second trip to the capital by this mode of transport.

culture, death,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 3 October 2017, 05:30PM

Mr Thanongsak Samakkee, 56, seen here prior to setting off on his 842km journey this morning. Photo: PR Dept
Mr Thanongsak Samakkee, 56, seen here prior to setting off on his 842km journey this morning. Photo: PR Dept

Mr Thanongsak Samakkee, from Phuket, set out on his 842 kilometre journey from Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Oct 3) and he said he was determined to go to the capital and join all Thais who will mourn the late King from Oct 25-26.

“I really appreciate the many good things the late King done for the nation. I have ridden a bicycle from Phuket to Bangkok to commemorate the late King before, and today I am going there again to for the last time,” said Mr Thanongsak.

The ride is expected to take Mr Thanongsak about seven days.

 

 
Phuket community

