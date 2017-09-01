The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket mini-van driver, passenger injured when driver rear-ends parked bus

PHUKET: The driver of a mini-van and one of his passengers sustained serious injuries today when the driver rear-ended a parked tour bus in Koh Kaew.

accidents, health, transport, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 1 September 2017, 11:41AM

The driver of the minivan slammed into the bus parked outside a 7-Eleven on Thepkrassattri Rd in Koh Kaew. Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation
The driver of the minivan slammed into the bus parked outside a 7-Eleven on Thepkrassattri Rd in Koh Kaew. Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Lt Sakon Krainara of the Phuket City Police received a report of an accident in front of the Koh Kaew branch of 7-Eleven on Thepkrassattri Rd (northbound) from a local resident at 1am.

Lt Sakon arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers and medical staff from Mission Phuket Hospital to find a Phuket-registered white Toyota mini-van crashed into the back of a Phuket-registered tour bus belonging to the Phuket Nakhon Service.

There were two injured parties inside the mini-van, the driver, Mr Khitthisak Phen-Ngern, 35 from Phuket, and an unnamed female passenger.

Rescue workers had to free Mr Khitthisak using hydraulic cutters before taking him to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

C and C Marine

A rescue worker who attended the scene said, “The van driver had chest injures and a female passenger has several serious injures. Her pulse was very slow so we immediately took her to hospital.”

Lt Sakon added, “The bus driver told us that he was heading to Phuket International Airport to pick up tourists. He parked the bus at the 7-Eleven store to buy a drink and the engine was still running. Then the mini-van crashed into the back of his vehicle.

“At this stage we believe the van driver fell asleep at the wheel. However we will investigate the incident,” Lt Sakon said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 01 September 2017 - 12:49:34

Why always first RTP thinks/believe of 'falling asleep' while driving?
Are minivan drivers paid for working hours or for the number of trips they make at high speed?
Poor minivan driver, if the bus was not parked with running engine ( is parking with running engine allowed by law?) the accident would not have happened. He could have slept a few more seconds.

Does the thai law request public transport drivers to have a driving working hours book?
Showing daily hours of driving, and periods of compulsory rest?

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing

Some people should learn to read an article well before commenting here !!Where is it written on this site that 120 people drowned last year? ...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing

The drowning deaths figure is manipulated to exclude those outside of lifeguards working hours. It also excludes all drownings which happened at/near ...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Many tuk-tuk drivers carry weapons, it's nothing unusual. BUT if the police are serious about containing this problem they should do continuous ra...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing

120 drowning deaths last year in Phuket however only 7 in the first 8 months of this year??? Big lie....(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

B500 fine for Thai Tuk Tuk mafia and B15,000 fine for farung....(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Amazing, normally during photo sessions there are 4-7 police officers on the photo with the criminal. Moment of fame of the day! But here the poor t...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

This affair needs a Governor inspection, of course, after the Governor inspected the crocodile they got, as mentioned here in PN....(Read More)

Phuket mini-van driver, passenger injured when driver rear-ends parked bus

Why always first RTP thinks/believe of 'falling asleep' while driving? Are minivan drivers paid for working hours or for the number of trips ...(Read More)

Want to be in the Chinese army? Then stop masturbating

The 'advice' is hilarious 'off the world'. Don't forget that all this moment 'would-be recruits' are boys who grow up dur...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing

I was present when the body was brought ashore. It was done at the southern end of Patong beach, not Tri Trang....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.