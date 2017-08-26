PHUKET: Heavy rain is forecast throughout this weekend and into Monday (Aug 26-27), an official from the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has confirmed, following periodic heavy rain today (Aug 26).

Saturday 26 August 2017, 05:15PM

Phuket Meteorological Dept confirms rain to continue, but no floods likely. Photo: Screengrab

“Heavy rain is forecast tonight, tomorrow (Sunday) and Monday, in periodic bursts. However not to the extent of any flooding,” an unnamed official from the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) confirmed to The Phuket News today.

“Since about 8am this morning, rainfall has measured 20 millimetres at Phuket International Airport,” said the official.

“In Phuket Town, rainfall has measured to about 36 millimetres,” he added.