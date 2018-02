Recent Comments

PLTO approves Phuket Smart Bus for operation, service to begin Feb 28 I'll be using it even though I have a car and motorbike. I want it to succeed as it is important to both residents and tourists....(Read More)

Relieve Chalong Underpass traffic jams, orders Phuket Governor Useless orders of someone who doesn't know what is going on Construction started October 2015, same time work both side of circle, and only 34% c...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket tour bus colliding with power pole Yeah the road was slippery is a very common excuse we all know it was the driver not adapting to the conditions and driving more cautiously as that re...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket tour bus colliding with power pole When they start to understand that driving a wet road is different from driving a dry road? Another tourist bus driver who doesn't understand you...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket tour bus colliding with power pole Never the drivers fault, never learn that when it rains you can't drive the same as if the road was dry! This country is doomed to never move on!...(Read More)

All About Buddhism: Buddhism to go Four keys for the holiday foreigners? Where in this society can I experience and feel the examples?...(Read More)