Phuket Marriott, Nai Yang Beach hosts winners of ‘Dream Wedding’

Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach recently hosted “Dream Wedding” ceremonies for the three lucky couples who won the resort’s Facebook contest.

Sponsored

Saturday 2 December 2017, 10:13AM

This was a hugely successful event for the resort, as it arranged two wedding ceremonies and one engagement ceremony on the same evening, on September 24, 2017. This followed the Dream Wedding Campaign on Facebook, which was launched by the resort to celebrate its first anniversary earlier this year.

Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach hosted the wedding ceremonies for Suwimon and Eam, Been and Newz and an engagement ceremony for Waew and Sven. All three couples were able to celebrate in the luxurious surroundings of the resort, overlooking the stunning sandy beach and azure Andaman Sea.

This event confirms the resort’s position as the perfect destination for dream weddings. Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach was recently named as “Thailand’s Best Wedding Venue” and “Asia’s Best Wedding Venue” at the Asia Property Awards 2017-2018.

These awards are testament to the quality of weddings offered by the resort, as well as the property’s exquisite design and the consistently high standards achieved since the resort opened last year.

“We would like to congratulate all three couples and thank everyone who entered our ‘Dream Wedding’ social media campaign. We are delighted with the positive response the contest received, and thank you the winners for spending their wedding and engagement ceremonies with us, as they embark on a lifetime of happiness,” said David Ippersiel, General Manager of Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach.

“We wish them all the best for their exciting new lives together and look forward to welcoming them back for their vow renewal ceremonies in future,” he added.

Bollywood

Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach has an extensive array of options for all types of dream weddings, from traditional Thai ceremonies to Western white weddings, classical Chinese occasions and indulgent Indian celebrations, all overlooking the spectacular seafront of Nai Yang Beach.

Located on the secluded beach of Nai Yang, the resort provides an ideal getaway for couples and families likewise. Offering magnificent views of the Andaman Sea, the resort features a lively pool concept, diverse dining options, extensive kid’s facilities, and an exclusive Quan Spa.

Enjoy a blend of traditional and modern guest room designs and a loop swimming pool meandering throughout the resort. The Big Fish Restaurant, Bar and Lounge venue is located directly at the beach for the ultimate chill out.

Multi-purpose function rooms with natural daylight provide ideal venues for inspiring meetings whilst vast outdoor space offers the perfect setting for memorable weddings and events. Private Beachfront Plunge Pool or Beachfront Two Bedroom Pool Villas are available for the ultimate and exclusive holiday experience.

 

For more information visit: facebook.com/PhuketMarriottNaiYang or Phuketmarriottnaiyang.com

 

 
