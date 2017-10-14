The Phuket News
Phuket marks one year since passing of the late King with alms giving ceremony

PHUKET: More than 500 people gathered at Saphan Hin Park in Phuket Town yesterday (Oct 13) morning to partake in an alms giving ceremony for 89 monks to mark one year since the passing of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away at 3:52pm on Oct 13 last year.

culture, death, religion,

Saturday 14 October 2017, 11:33AM

Those in attendance at the alms giving ceremony, held at the Tin Mining Monument in Saphan Hin Park, included Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, Vice Governors Snith Sriwihok, Thawornwat Kongkaew and Prakob Wongmaneerung, Phuket Provincial Police Commander Teerapol Thipjaroen, Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana and others.
Officials were joined for the merit making activity by some 500 locals who had waited at the venue since before 7am yesterday morning despite heavy rainfall in the area.

Yesterday’s alms giving ceremony was the start of a two-day commemorative event being held at Saphan Hin to mark one year since the passing of the late King.

Later yesterday afternoon, at 3pm, there was due to be an exhibition on Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn by the Peranakan Association of Phuket. Then at 5pm, there was to be a theatrical performance entitled ‘I was born in the reign of King Rama IX’ by a group from Phuket Rajabhat University named ‘I was born to be number one’.

Other performances were set to go on later into the night.

Meanwhile, today (Oct 14), some of yesterday’s performances will take place in the evening, however, with additions.

At 5pm the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command’s Orchestra will play Royal Music. This will be followed at 5:35pm with the ‘I was born in the reign of King Rama IX’ theatrical performance.

British International School, Phuket

Gov Norraphat will arrive at 6:45pm, which will be followed by Mayor Somjai giving a welcome speech and officially opening the event with Gov Norraphat.

At 7:15pm , Mr Narong Hongyok will talk about the time he met the late King and tell waht affect the meeting had on him.

Then at 7:45pm, a band named ‘Eid Footpath’ will play their original song to honour the late King.

From 8:30pm onward there will be various shows, including a light, sound and 3D mapping show, musical performances by a runner up from The Voice Kid Thailand, and a Talk Show by well-known Jitakorn ‘Pu’ Bussaba.

At 10:30pm the event will conclude with the singing of the Thai national anthem. (See story here.)

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.