BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 475 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 475 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 475 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 18), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 28,038.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 January 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report for Jan 18, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:46am.

The report marked 80 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 12 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 146.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December and so far three deaths in January.

Meanwhile, the 475 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,925, as follows:

  • Jan 12 - 452 new cases
  • Jan 13 - 441 new cases
  • Jan 14 - 420 new cases
  • Jan 15 - 400 new cases
  • Jan 16 - 389 new cases
  • Jan 17 - 348 new cases
  • Jan 18 - 475 new cases

The report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 46 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 1,950 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 852 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 4,147 people were under medical care or supervision, 310 fewer than the 4,457 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 23,891 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 785 more than the 23,106 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 59 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 440 to 405.

According to the report for Jan 18, there are five ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 386 ‘Yellow’ patients (+15) and 110 ‘Green’ patients (+9) in care.

A further 809 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-33), and 405 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-27), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 18 also marked that of 3,105 hospital beds in total available (-32), 1,715 were occupied (-36).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket begins 4th vaccine jab roll out || January 18
Phuket woman scammed out of B500k by gang posing as police, bank officials
Chalong Hospital offering walk-in AstraZeneca third-, fourth-dose jabs
Tour Teaw Thai slashed amid weak demand
First death in Tonga volcano blast as nation remains cut off
Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease
Phuket marks 348 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Livestock department on alert as WHO flags H5N6 outbreak in China
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla shooting trial set for March! Test & Go restart proposal? || January 17
Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public
Phuket internet connections straining under work from home
China virus cases highest in nearly two years, weeks before Olympics
Power outage to affect Freedom Beach to Paradise Beach
Southern peace talks held in Phuket
Tiger killers slapped with another charge

 

Phuket community
Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease

....a seasonal disease. Precisely what WHO stated 2 years ago. ...(Read More)

Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease

So, the Minister of health Anutin now goes on a derailing tour what is not in his portfolio,...accel...(Read More)

Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

The boaster for the common cold will be out soon - stand by - your arm will look like a dartboard so...(Read More)

Tour Teaw Thai slashed amid weak demand

Ridiculous program with difficulties doing bookings and then the hotels not offering any savings b...(Read More)

Phuket internet connections straining under work from home

Well at least all the moaning expats will lap this up. Bonus being, we wont be able to hear them. He...(Read More)

Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease

Can't be too careful. Well said Kuhn Anutin....(Read More)

Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

I hope we can get the 5th jab soon. I just don't feel safe unless I know there are boosters upco...(Read More)

Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

Thailand, where you go see a doctor and you go home with a shopping bag of 10 medicines and now in T...(Read More)

Southern peace talks held in Phuket

@JohnC, I don't know or your comment reflex reality when it comes to religion. On Phuket about 3...(Read More)

Southern peace talks held in Phuket

Ha Ha Malaysian govt competent I presume your are referring to the one that stole $4B and oppresses ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 