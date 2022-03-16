BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 384 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 384 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 15), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 41,660.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 16 March 2022, 02:15PM

The PPHO daily report for Mar 15, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:20pm.

The report marked three new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 21 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported for March at 36 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year at 73.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 384 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,209, as follows:

  • Mar 9 - 523 new cases
  • Mar 10 - 498 new cases
  • Mar 11 - 492 new cases
  • Mar 12 - 464 new cases
  • Mar 13 - 443 new cases
  • Mar 14 - 405 new cases
  • Mar 15 - 384 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,179 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,912 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 15, there are 4,840 people under medical care or supervision, 31 fewer than the 4,871 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 439 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 226 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 120 to 113.

According to the report for Mar 15, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (+1), 228 ‘Yellow’ patients (-87) and 22 ‘Green’ patients (-3) in care.

A further 309 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-28), and 113 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-7).

The report also marked that of 2,987 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 688 were occupied (-124).

