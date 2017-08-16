The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket marine experts believe Japanese tourist bitten by Blacktip Reef Shark

PHUKET: Experts from the Marine Endangered Species Unit at the Phuket Marine Biology Centre (PMBC) are of the opinion that a Blacktip Reef Shark might have bitten a Japanese man’s foot while surfing at Kamala Beach today.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 16 August 2017, 05:09PM

Kamala rescue workers received a report at 12:30pm today (Aug 16) that a tourist had been bitten by an unknown marine animal at Kamala Beach near Kamala Police Station.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a male Japanese tourist with wounds on his left foot.

One rescue worker said, “The male Japanese tourist was surfing 200 metres from the beach. He ran to the beach for help after he discovered that he had been bitten by an unknown marine creature.

“We assisted him with first aid. He said he wanted to go to the hospital by himself,” the rescue worker added.

A local resident said, “The wounds were similar to a barracuda bite. This kind of fish has sharp teeth. We have found that there are a lot of these fish around coral reefs near the shore.”

C and C Marine

The Japanese man was later identified by Bangkok Hospital Phuket as Mr Keita Koshigoe, 37.

Dr Kongkiet Kittiwattanawong, Chief of the Marine Endangered Species Unit at the PMBC, noted, “After checking the wounds we believe that it was a Blacktip Reef Shark.

“These sharks can be found near the coral reefs close to the shore in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. These sharks are about one to two metres long at a mature age. They are not fierce. They like to eat small fish. The shark (probably) thought that the Japanese man was a bait, so it attacked,” Dr Kongkiet said.

“This incident was similar to the incident two years ago at Karon Beach (see story here). At that time many marine experts believed that it was a Bull Shark bite. These sharks are very fierce. Some people believed that it was a puffer fish but actually it could also have been a Blacktip Reef Shark."

“There is no need to worry as these incidents happen very rarely,” Dr Kongkiet added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

simon01 | 16 August 2017 - 19:23:50

Looks more like Barracuda as they have 2 front teeth and then 2 further back with that sort of spacing. A black tip will have a lot more teeth marks and much more tearing as it tried to pull the foot down. This looks very like a barracuda teeth pattern.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket marine experts believe Japanese tourist bitten by Blacktip Reef Shark

Looks more like Barracuda as they have 2 front teeth and then 2 further back with that sort of spacing. A black tip will have a lot more teeth marks a...(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘intelligent’ traffic cameras too efficient for printing tickets

This is the similar farce, as that from a few years ago, after they installed speed cameras, on the bypass road, they were catching too many, in an 80...(Read More)

City to reward people who dob in street offenders

Would it help though? If this existed in Phuket, I would have gotten half of nothing, the time when I reported someone fly-tipping about 400 meters fr...(Read More)

Soldiers to watch for court ‘mobilisers’

There will be a huge gathering for the crucifiction...(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘intelligent’ traffic cameras too efficient for printing tickets

Gen Teeraphol talks about making the payment process easier, yet he himself doesn't seem to know that the fines can already be paid at any post of...(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘intelligent’ traffic cameras too efficient for printing tickets

Fantastic "no helmet fines alone at B200 each". Traffic camera's don't charge farung B500 each for "no helmet" fines l...(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘intelligent’ traffic cameras too efficient for printing tickets

This has got to be a joke. The fines notices are just going to be ignored. There is not the infrastructure to enforce them. Especially if they cant af...(Read More)

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues

Kurt...hard to tell with your spelling (dunno what a soucer is)....never saw candies either....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.