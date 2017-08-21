PHUKET: The President of the Phuket Lifeguard Service (PLS) has warned swimmers to obey the red “No Swimming” flags at beaches along Phuket’s west coast after a section of Nai Thon Beach with dangerous surf was closed earlier today (Aug 21).

“Where the flags are placed differs from time to time and day to day. Sometimes the flags will be moved around depending on the waves,” PLS President Prathaiyuth explained.

“But there are red-flag warnings at all of the beaches. Some are posted to warn of rip currents while others indicate there are rough waves and no lifeguard on duty at that location,” he added.

The current rough surf pounding Phuket’s west coast is likely to continue for at least next few days, Mr Prathaiyuth noted.

“This period of red flags will be a long one. The season is still ongoing,” he said.

However, Mr Prathaiyuth also pointed out that many sections of beaches remain safe to swim and have lifeguards on duty.

“Remember to swim between the red-and-yellow flags only,” he urged.