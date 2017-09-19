PHUKET: The Phuket Lifeguard Service has today issued a warning of an influx of what they believe are ‘flame jellyfish’, scientific name Rhopilema esculentum, at Nai Harn Beach.

Tuesday 19 September 2017, 03:35PM

Some of the jellysish which have been collected from Nai Harn Beac. Photo: Phuket Lifeguard Service

Lifeguards stationed at Nai Harn Beach today (Sept 19) posted a warning on the Phuket Lifeguard Service Facebook page warning that many, of what they say are Flame jellyfish, have been found on the beach. They have also been found near the rocks at the south end of the beach.

Signs warning tourists of the jellyfish were placed along the beach while lifeguards are continuing to monitor tourists going into the sea.

Lifeguards are prepared to administer first aid should anyone be stung by one of the jellyfish.

On June 18, the Phuket Lifeguard Service issued a warning of an influx of ‘flame jellyfish’ which had already stung beachgoers at beaches on the island’s west coast.

