PHUKET: Phuket lifeguards on the last day before they exit the beaches – to be replaced by a motley crew of Navy personnel, Civil Defense volunteers and a handful of actual lifeguards hired for the coming month – today (Sept 30) rescued another tourist caught in a dangerous rip tide at Surin Beach.

Saturday 30 September 2017, 03:28PM

Phuket lifeguards recovered the unconscious tourist from the water and revived him on the beach. Photo: Phuket Lifeguard Service

“He was a Chinese tourist visiting Surin Beach with his family,” said Ms Vitanya.

“He ignored red flag warnings and went swimming in the water by himself,” she added.

By the time lifeguards reached the tourist, he was conscious in the water.

“After lifeguards brought him to shore and revived him, they asked if he wanted to go to the hospital,” Ms Vitanya explained.

“The man stood up, said, ‘No, no, no,’ and walked away,” she added with a laugh.

Ms Vitanya said the man was safe, but had yet to confirm whether the man even thanked the lifeguards for bringing him safely back to shore while his family looked on.