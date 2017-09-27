The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Lifeguard Strike: ‘We’ll do it ourselves’ vows Phuket council chief

PHUKET: The Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) Council President today (Sept 27) vowed to have lifeguards on Phuket’s beaches by this Sunday in response to the long-standing provider, Phuket Lifeguard Service Co Ltd (PLS), this week confirming that it has refused to renew the contract to provide their essential life-saving services.

tourism, accidents, death, marine,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 27 September 2017, 06:11PM

Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) Council President Teera Jiasakun told the meeting today, ‘We do not need Phuket Lifeguard Service Co Ltd anymore,’. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) Council President Teera Jiasakun told the meeting today, ‘We do not need Phuket Lifeguard Service Co Ltd anymore,’. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The frightening prospect of having no lifeguards on Phuket’s beaches in October, one of the most dangerous months of the year to swim along the west coast, saw Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong this morning order the PPAO to “figure it out”.

The order prompted the PPAO council to raise the issue at a meeting just hours later today.

“The PPAO can provide Phuket lifeguards ourselves. We do not need Phuket Lifeguard Service Co Ltd anymore,” PPAO Council President Teera Jiasakun told the meeting today.

“We will do it by ourselves. Please, Mr Watcharin [PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin Patomwatthanapong], go and inform the Phuket Governor that we will do this and mange everything on time on Oct 1.

“I want to tell the public that we can make tourists confident about safety on the beach,” he added.

Mr Teera accused the PLS of financial mismanagement.

“We have already approved a budget of B19.8mn for lifeguards. This all depends on how the company manages the budget,” he said.

However, Mr Teera provided no details on how the PPAO was to achieve having its own lifeguards on the sands by this weekend.

The Phuket News notes that the PPAO has never taken an active role in providing lifeguard services. The role has always been contracted out.

PLS President Prathaiyut Chuayuan announced on Monday (Sept 25) that the lifeguards had refused the contract offered for tender by the PPAO. (See story here.)

The dispute came to a head after the budget for their services was quietly cut yet again at PPAO council meeting in August.

The budget proposed for the coming year amounted to B19.8 million, Mr Prathaiyut told The Phuket News in an exclusive interview last week.

However, that budget now comes with the expectation of lifeguards patrolling beaches for an extra four months of the year, not just during the dangerous southwest monsoon season, and with Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong’s order earlier this year for them to extend their patrols by one hour later each day, he explained. (See story here.)

C and C Marine

“We have decided that we can’t accept this budget, which is less than last year,” Mr Prathaiyut confirmed.

“September 30 is the last day of our current contract. We will not work from October 1. From that day tourists will see the sign ‘No lifeguard on duty’ on every beach in Phuket.”

Mr Prathaiyut explained that the PLS would accept a budget of about B22mn, but only to provide services for 10 months. Traditionally, lifeguards do not patrol Phuket’s beaches during the northeast monsoon, which coincides with the tourism high season, when surf along the west coast is flat and safe to swim.

“However, this figure does not include equipment,” Mr Prathaiyut said.

Mr Prathaiyut’s wife and PLS Vice President Vitanya Chuayuan on Monday noted that, “The budget for a professional lifeguard service should be B2.5mn per month.” The estimate indicates that a budget of B30mn per year would be required to maintain year-round patrols by 98 lifeguards at the island’s 12 busiest tourist beaches.

Meanwhile, Mr Prathaiyut told The Phuket News this week pointed out that just having lifeguards on Phuket’s beaches had saved hundreds of tourists’ lives. From January 1 to September 25 this year, lifeguards rescued 337 people – 35 Thais and 302 foreigners – from dangerous surf. The death toll this year stood lower than years past at just seven, he said.

To this, the Surin-Bangtao Surf Lifesaving Club (SBSLC) this week confirmed to The Phuket News that the club plans to continue the current level of lifeguard coverage voluntarily on the beaches they patrol – Laem Singh, Surin, Bang Tao and Layan – after Oct 1, while continuing to reject the current offer as inadequate.

The SBSLC also stated that the club intends to stand with their fellow lifeguards in rejecting the current offer, and asked for the Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) to step up and bring the entire service up to international standards.

“We will see if the Phuket Lifeguard Service also advocates for this,” one representative told The Phuket News.

The current standoff over what is required to ensure Phuket beaches are patrolled by professional, qualified lifeguards follows Deputy Prime Minister Gen Thanasak Patimapragorn in only March this year visiting Phuket in person and ordering officials to take steps to support Phuket’s vital lifeguard service.

“Make a list of what you need for me,” Gen Thanasak told Mr Prathaiyut during the visit, also attended by Tourism Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul and attended by PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin.

Gen Thanasak also ordered then-Phuket Governor Chokchai Dejamornthan to follow up what Phuket Lifeguard Service wants. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: The rising tide of progress

Say it's not so!!! They are moving Beerbox to the back of Boat Avenue shopping arcade and plunking a Burger King front and center by the traffic l...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

Why governors are moved so often...? How about an analogy of infant animals pushing and shoving one another, competing for a mother's teat. ...(Read More)

Patong Police to call in Bangla bar, club owners over late-trading hours

If the police know they are staying open late then why aren't they in there shutting them down, the law is the law, or is it just another law alon...(Read More)

Patong Police to call in Bangla bar, club owners over late-trading hours

Better keeping the party around Bangla Road. than bothering people living in nearby residential neighborhoods with late night partying at local conven...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

Continuity is what's needed, helping policy stability & progress. These regular transfers serve no purpose to the public but DO assist the aut...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

Why are the governors moved before they can follow through on any of their improvements?...(Read More)

Patong Police to call in Bangla bar, club owners over late-trading hours

Tai Pan has stayed open till past 5am 365 days a year for about 20 years. Nobody ever seems to notice......(Read More)

Thai wife confesses to murdering German husband in Phuket

It's interesting to me the different reactions to this story. I find it amazing how many murderers/criminals in Thailand willingly come to the po...(Read More)

Thai wife confesses to murdering German husband in Phuket

"Of course it would never happen in a peace and harmony loving country as yours," of course it does, but Phuket is NOT a country, it is a sm...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.