The striking, new designs from Ferretti Yachts, each with their own distinguishing features, are all equally stunning. With the usual high standard that Ferretti Yachts is known and respected for, the latest models give keen yacht enthusiasts unprecedented choices with thoughtful, detailed features.

Thursday 3 August 2017, 12:41PM

Simply further evidence that nearly half a century of design and vision at Ferretti Yachts, driven by innovation creates yachts that meet each owner’s unique desires in terms of comfort, style, navigation and safety at sea.

Let the count begin with the Ferretti 920 yacht.

Recently, the Lee Marine team were fortunate to catch sneak previews of hull #1 being built in the Cattolica Italy shipyard. The 28.49 metre, fast planing, maxi flybridge yacht has accommodations for eight to 10 guests, while the crew quarters allow for up to five people.

A key feature – the raised bow design creates a wider, main-deck owner’s cabin. Her imposing appearance makes a strong statement on the water. The top speed of 30 knots from the pair of MTU diesel engines add to the force. Zero-speed fins as stabilisers, or the “Seakeeper stabilisation system”, are possibilities to consider.

With options of two lower-deck layouts, the interior includes sunken ceiling lights and panoramic windows. Choices continue in the cockpit as well. Two layouts allow for a chaise longue or a sofa in this area. Exchangeable bimini options range from louvres to tinted glass on the flexible sundeck which also includes free-standing furniture.

Fitting the aft swim platform with a submersible hatch allows for easier tender launches, whilst creating a beach club area once the tender is deployed. Moving to the foredeck, the seating boasts the largest ever in a yacht this size and features two sofas, a coffee table and detachable sun shades. Built from a GRP hull and superstructure to RINA classification, she is due to be officially unveiled in September this year.

Welcome to Phuket

Another important model launched late last year – at the same Italian yard, and included in this count has to be the 26 metre Ferretti 850 superyacht series. As the first hull was launched mid 2016 – incredibly, three had already been sold.

Designed with luxury in mind, whilst delivering speed, she features a fast-planing hull and naval architecture by Advanced Yacht Technology. Reaching a top cruising speed of 26 knots, she is powered by Twin 1,775hp MAN V12 diesel engines. The Ferretti 850, built to RI classification has a 6,750-litre fuel tank capable of delivering a maximum cruising range of 310 nautical miles.

The all-GRP construction features large hull windows and an extensive flybridge. With a 6.28 metre beam, the first hull has accommodations for eight guests and three crew. Other features include teak decks and for added privacy, a foredeck seating area.

Having arrived in Asia recently – Sea trial the Ferretti 850 with Lee Marine in Phuket. the new Ferretti 850 can be seen cruising the waters of Phuket based out of Ao Po Grand Marina.

Asia bound

Count in the Ferretti Yachts 780 that is scheduled to debut at Ferretti Group Private Preview in Monte Carlo on September 8-10, then the public international premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival on September 12-17. After that the flybridge model will be presented at Düsseldorf followed by the Asia-Pacific region premier early next year, continuing Ferretti Groups long standing reputation for excellence in the luxury yachting segment.

This 24-metre superyacht in an aerodynamic design is brought to life by the clean shapes and sleek lines. The owner may choose to resize the height of the hull’s topsides to the benefit of the overall sporty character of the yacht. The aggressive look is enhanced by the separation between fibreglass elements and the glass surfaces.

All accommodation are en-suite and below deck, including a full-beam master cabin, complete with walk-in closet and a separate office area. The stylistic hull design allows lots of natural light with three windows corresponding to the guest cabins.

While relaxing in the main deck saloon on lush furnishings, glass patio doors along with cutaway bulwarks feature plenty of natural light.

An important innovation is the stern area – the new door operating system – offers the comforts of a real beach club. With the tailgate fully opened, a remarkable relaxing area close to the water transforms. The shipyard offers the installation of a roll bar for satellite systems, which can be integrated by a modular hard top with a centre awning or glass protection.

Like the entire Ferretti Yachts fleet, the new Ferretti Yachts 780 will be available in the Tai He Ban version. This design philosophy captivated audiences in all Asia-Pacific markets.

“The launch of Ferretti Yachts 780 is a major step in the ever-evolving journey of our brand, just a few days ahead of the equally- important launch of Ferretti Yachts 920, the new maxi flybridge also built in the Cattolica yard,” said Stefano de Vivo, Chief Commercial Officer of Ferretti Group.

These are the two latest masterpieces by a brand which has been capable of winning over all of the main international markets.