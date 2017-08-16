PHUKET: A laundry delivery struck struck a power pole on the busy Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew yesterday afternoon (Aug 15), tearing down power lines and causing a seven-kilometre tailback.

Wednesday 16 August 2017, 11:49AM

Police and emergency teams were called to the scene, on the curve opposite Tha Ruea Shrine on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound, at 4pm.

The accident was called in by Thalang Police Chief Col Somphong Thip-arphakul who was passing by.

The officers arrived to find a white Phuket-registered Suzuki Carry with “Laundry Solution Co Ltd” emblazoned on the side slammed into the power pole and the driver, Chaisongkhram Khamsaendet, 40, from Udon Thani, pinned inside.

Rescue workers took 30 minutes to free Chaisongkhram by using hydraulic cutters.

Mr Chaisongkhram had suffered head injuries and injuries to his left leg. He was taken to Thalang Hospital, and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

“Mr Chaisongkhram was driving back from Phuket Town to his office near the Heroines Monument,” explained Lt Sunan Petchnoo of the Thalang Police.

“He lost control of his vehicle on the bend. The vehicle spun and hit the power pole,” he added.

The impact brought down power cables up to 20 metres from the pole, reported Thalang Police Chief Col Somphong.

“Parts of Cherng Talay, Thalang, Kamala and Kathu suffered power outages for about an hour. Officers from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang Office soon fixed the problem,” he said.

Police have yet to confirm whether any charges will be pressed for the accident, which created a traffic jam on the northbound lanes stretching seven kilometres back onto the bypass road.

Some of the drivers who stuck in the traffic jam told The Phuket News that the jam began from the IKEA outlet on the bypass road and stretched up to Tha Ruea Shine.

PEA staff were working at the scene until at least 7pm with their vehicle blocking one of the lanes. The damaged Suzuki was still at the scene until 7pm.