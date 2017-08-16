The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket laundry truck slams power pole, causes huge traffic tailback

PHUKET: A laundry delivery struck struck a power pole on the busy Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew yesterday afternoon (Aug 15), tearing down power lines and causing a seven-kilometre tailback.

transport, accidents,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 16 August 2017, 11:49AM

Police and emergency teams were called to the scene, on the curve opposite Tha Ruea Shrine on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound, at 4pm.

The accident was called in by Thalang Police Chief Col Somphong Thip-arphakul who was passing by.

The officers arrived to find a white Phuket-registered Suzuki Carry with “Laundry Solution Co Ltd” emblazoned on the side slammed into the power pole and the driver, Chaisongkhram Khamsaendet, 40, from Udon Thani, pinned inside.

Rescue workers took 30 minutes to free Chaisongkhram by using hydraulic cutters.

Mr Chaisongkhram had suffered head injuries and injuries to his left leg. He was taken to Thalang Hospital, and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

“Mr Chaisongkhram was driving back from Phuket Town to his office near the Heroines Monument,” explained Lt Sunan Petchnoo of the Thalang Police.

C and C Marine

“He lost control of his vehicle on the bend. The vehicle spun and hit the power pole,” he added.

The impact brought down power cables up to 20 metres from the pole, reported Thalang Police Chief Col Somphong.

“Parts of Cherng Talay, Thalang, Kamala and Kathu suffered power outages for about an hour. Officers from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang Office soon fixed the problem,” he said.

Police have yet to confirm whether any charges will be pressed for the accident, which created a traffic jam on the northbound lanes stretching seven kilometres back onto the bypass road.

Some of the drivers who stuck in the traffic jam told The Phuket News that the jam began from the IKEA outlet on the bypass road and stretched up to Tha Ruea Shine.

PEA staff were working at the scene until at least 7pm with their vehicle blocking one of the lanes. The damaged Suzuki was still at the scene until 7pm.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

City to reward people who dob in street offenders

Would it help though? If this existed in Phuket, I would have gotten half of nothing, the time when I reported someone fly-tipping about 400 meters fr...(Read More)

Soldiers to watch for court ‘mobilisers’

There will be a huge gathering for the crucifiction...(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘intelligent’ traffic cameras too efficient for printing tickets

Gen Teeraphol talks about making the payment process easier, yet he himself doesn't seem to know that the fines can already be paid at any post of...(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘intelligent’ traffic cameras too efficient for printing tickets

Fantastic "no helmet fines alone at B200 each". Traffic camera's don't charge farung B500 each for "no helmet" fines l...(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘intelligent’ traffic cameras too efficient for printing tickets

This has got to be a joke. The fines notices are just going to be ignored. There is not the infrastructure to enforce them. Especially if they cant af...(Read More)

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues

Kurt...hard to tell with your spelling (dunno what a soucer is)....never saw candies either....(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘intelligent’ traffic cameras too efficient for printing tickets

Comical. As with so many instances, why not put the police to work? The suggestion that this system can't be used because it's too successfu...(Read More)

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues

Pauly44,if they welcomed you with contempt,disdain or utter rudeness,then it may had something to do with your own appearance,as it never happened to ...(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘intelligent’ traffic cameras too efficient for printing tickets

Thank you, Phuket Provincial police to inform us that we free again as birds. No more tickets! Thank you, thank you. I was laughing about the justi...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.