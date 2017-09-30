PHUKET: Police have been called on to track down a light-fingered panty thief snatching several women’s undergarments from clothes racks at an apartment block in Wichit this morning (Sept 30).

Saturday 30 September 2017, 05:27PM

The alarm was raised after several tenants at the apartment block, located on Soi Bangyai, which runs behind the Big C shopping centre on the bypass road, noticed that items of their underwear were missing.

In turn, the owner of the apartment block checked the building’s CCTV and then notified police.

The owner declined to be named and declined to identify the name of the apartment block.

According to the CCTV footage, the man parked his motorbike (colour and brand so far undetermined through the footage) in front of the apartment block and entered the building at 12:48am.

The man walked along the main hallway in the building, where three pairs of ladies’ underwear were later found to be missing from the clothes racks where they were hanging outside rooms to dry.

He then walked inside the laundry room, where a bra was later found to be missing from a pile of clothes.

The man then exited the building and placed all the undergarments now liberated from their previous owners into a plastic bag before leaving on the motorbike, the apartment owner said.

“The man was wearing a grey T-shirt with ‘Rescuer rescue’ written (in Thai) on the back and dark blue trousers,” the apartment owner noted.

“Previously, there have been cases of underwear missing from the neighbouring rental properties, but I didn’t think it would happen here.

“After seeing the man in the CCTV, we contacted the Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation to see if any workers recognised the man, but no one did.”

Kusoldharm workers also noted shirt the suspect was wearing also did not match any of Kusoldharm’s organisation shirts.

“We are afraid that the man may return to the scene and may harm the residents,” said the owner.

“However, we have notified the police of the incident, and the investigation is underway,” the owner added.