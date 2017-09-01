The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket Knowledge Park officially launched

PHUKET: The Phuket Knowledge Park (PK Park) was officially launched yesterday with the aim of the park supporting the Phuket Smart City project which falls under the government’s Thailand 4.0 policy.

Friday 1 September 2017, 02:26PM

Children are part of the target audience for the 'Life Long Learning Centre housed within the public library of Phuket Municipality in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept
Children are part of the target audience for the 'Life Long Learning Centre housed within the public library of Phuket Municipality in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

At 10am yesterday (Aug 31), Ministerial Assistant to the Office of the Prime Minister Lt Gen Worrasak Nopsittiporn and Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok officially opened the Phuket Knowledge Park (PK Park) in Phuket Town.

Also in attendance at the opening were Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupapana, Director of the Office of Knowledge Management and Development Mr Athipat Bamrung, Vice President of the Academic Office of Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Phuket Campus Associate Professor Dr Worawut Wisutmaythangkul and others.

The PK Park has two buildings; the first is the “Life Long Learning Centre”, which is housed within the public library of Phuket Municipality in Phuket Town. The target audience for the centre is children and adults.

The second is the ‘Creativity & Innovation Centre’ which is located within the ICT Learning Skill building at Saphan Hin. The target audience for this centre is youths and new generation people. The management of the centre is similar to that of the the Life Library.

Ministerial Assistant Lt Gen Worrasak said, “The Pk Park is a learning source based on the idea of ‘Life Library’, and it is a support place for reading, thinking and knowledge searching for children as well as other people using technology and updated innovations.

“This place encourages new inventions to support 4.0 technology, as well as develop and create new generation people to support the Phuket smart City.”

Phuket City Mayor Somjai added, “We see the importance of education. The PK Park connects the Life Long Learning Centre and Creativity & Innovation Centre together. These centres not only focus on learning through technology, but also learning through experiments and creative learning.

“The learning centres adapt with various kinds of learning sources such as mangroves, environment and garbage management and local fisheries. All of these support public learning,” Mayor Somjai added.

 

 
