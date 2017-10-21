Phuket King’s Cup 2017 confirmed SAILING: After a lot of talk about whether the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta would be renamed, or even cancelled entirely in 2017, following the death of King Bhumibol, organisers have announced the event will go ahead. The Phuket News Sunday 22 October 2017, 01:00PM Organisers are moving ahead with plans to host the annual Phuket King’s Cup Regatta once again off Kata Beach. Photo: Guy Nowell The event is one of the largest and most prestigious sailing competitions in the region and attracts scores of yachts from across Southeast Asia. The Phuket King’s Cup Organising Committee has announced that the 2017 regatta will be held between December 2-9. The event will be based at its regular host hotel – the Kata Beach Resort and Spa. The Phuket King’s Cup Regatta 2017 schedule is as follows: Sat, Dec 2: Registration and measurement Sun, Dec 3: Registration and practice race Mon-Sat, Dec 4-9: Five Days of racing, plus reserve day Sat, Dec 9: Prize giving and closing ceremony. A provisional NOR and schedule is now available for download at: kingscup.com. Comment on this story * Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time. Comments Here:

