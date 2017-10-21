The event is one of the largest and most prestigious sailing competitions in the region and attracts scores of yachts from across Southeast Asia. The Phuket King’s Cup Organising Committee has announced that the 2017 regatta will be held between December 2-9. The event will be based at its regular host hotel – the Kata Beach Resort and Spa.
The Phuket King’s Cup Regatta 2017 schedule is as follows:
Sat, Dec 2: Registration and measurement
Sun, Dec 3: Registration and practice race
Mon-Sat, Dec 4-9: Five Days of racing, plus reserve day
Sat, Dec 9: Prize giving and closing ceremony.
A provisional NOR and schedule is now available for download at: kingscup.com.
