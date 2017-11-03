PHUKET: Young schoolchildren and teachers in Srisoonthorn got an early start for Loy Krathong today (Nov 3) by floating their krathong at the Bang Maruan lagoon in Thalang at the auspicious time of 9:09am.

Friday 3 November 2017, 12:44PM

More than 70 kids, parents and teachers from the Srisoonthorn Child Development Centre took part in the traditional Thai festivity, in which krathong are floated as offerings to the water goddess Phra Mae Kongka in the hope she will alleviate any negative aspects of supplicants’ lives and provide them with a positive future.

“Some kids just stayed still and watched, while others cried,” explained Srisoonthorn Mayor Worawut Songyot endearingly.

“Others kids were excited even though they did not fully understand what they were doing, though teachers explained to them and showed the children what is Loy Krathong,” he added.

“We hope that these children will absorb this good Thai tradition. These children are affected by many modern influences in social values, and good Thai traditions might be lost if we do not teach these children,” Mayor Worawut added.