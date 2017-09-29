PHUKET: Phuket Immigration Office, whose computer system has reportedly not been working since yesterday (Sept 28), has confirmed that the system is now ‘back to normal’, however, officials refused to elaborate on why the system ‘down’.

Friday 29 September 2017, 12:10PM

Phuket Immigration Office's computer system was reportedly down since yesterday (Sept 28). Photo: The Phuket News / File

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Sept 29), an immigration official, who refused to be named, said, “We cannot give any information about why the system was down."

“It is working as normal now. It has been working since this morning,” said the official.

Asked exactly when the system had crashed, the official repeated, “We cannot give any information. All we will say is that it is working now.”