PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) will be providing free bus services for people to attend the Royal Cremation services for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej to be held in Saphan Hin on Oct 26.

Tuesday 17 October 2017, 06:15PM

The free bus services will be provided by the iconic pink Po Thong buses, specifically along three routes throughout Muang District, explained PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin Patomwatthanapong.

“Po Thong buses will be offering free transportation in Muang District from 6am to 7pm along three routes,” Mr Watcharin said.

The first route is from the Big C shopping centre (on the bypass road) to Phuket Vocational College at Saphan Hin, within walking distance of where the services will be held on Oct 26, he added.

The second route is from the Super Cheap main store on Thepkrasattri Rd to Moom Muang market on Chao Fa East Rd, including stopping at Phuket Bus Terminal 2 and the Down Town Market on Ranong Rd in the heart of Phuket Town.

“The third route is from Saphan Hin to Koh Siray,” Mr Watcharin explained.