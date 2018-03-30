PHUKET: The driver of an ice truck and his passenger sustained minor injuries today when their vehicle’s brakes failed while going up a hill in Chalong causing it to roll backwards, overturn and collide with a wall.

Friday 30 March 2018, 03:06PM

Chalong Municipality council member Suppawattakan Kunnaluck was notified of an accident at Soi Sai Nam Yen on Chao Fa West Rd in Moo 6 Chalong from a local resident at about 9:30am today (Mar 30).

Mr Suppawattakan arrived at the scene, a curve on a hill on Soi Sai Nam Yen, to find a six-wheeled ice truck emblazoned with “Happy Cystal Co Ltd” turned over in the middle of the road. Its rear-end had impacted a wall.

The driver, named only as ‘Sang’, age not provided, and his friend who was a passenger had sustained minor injuries.

Mr Sang told Mr Suppawattakan that he was driving the truck which was full of ice to cross over the hill. When he arrived at the scene, he tried to change gear but failed. He tried to stop the truck to change a gear but the brakes did not work which caused the truck to go backwards.

He decided to manoeuvre the vehicle to avoid a collision with a power pole but the truck turned over and collided with the wall.

Luckily there was no other vehicles in the area at that time.

The ice company was called to move the truck and the vehicle insurance company was contacted.