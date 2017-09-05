PHUKET: The Phuket Hotels Association is encouraging locals and tourists to value the beauty of Phuket’s world renowned beaches and surrounding Andaman seas through a Hearts with Hands, Keep Phuket Clean beach clean-up event on Saturday, Sept 16.

Tuesday 5 September 2017, 10:56AM

The association's Environmental & Sustainability Working Group recently launched the island-wide initiative in support of the International Coastal Clean Up Campaign, which will see millions of volunteers across the globe unite to fight ocean pollution.

The event is fully supported and endorsed by the local government along with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and member hotels are championing individual beaches by sponsoring equipment and supplies for volunteers. To keep thirsty helpers hydrated on the day, sustainable water suppliers Generation Water will provide environmentally friendly drinking water from a series of special beach stations.

Phuket Hotels Association President Anthony Lark will be joined by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office Director Kanokkittika Kritwutikon to officially open the event at Karon Beach, where the clean up will be overseen by staff from Le Meridien and Hilton Arcadia hotels.

“We are focused on three main areas: Phuket branding, local education and environmental protection. By cleaning up our beaches we are promoting Phuket as a global beach destination brand, we are also educating local communities, tourists and island businesses on the need to take care of the island’s natural assets, and we are preserving the environmental health of the ocean,” Mr Lark explained.

Plastic is choking the world’s seas and putting marine life in danger. Some 46,000 items of debris now occupy every square mile of ocean and plastic is found in 62% of all sea birds and 100% of sea turtle species tested after their demise, the Phuket Hotels Association noted in announcing the clean-up drive.

The Phuket Hotels Association recognises the need for action and is lobbying local community groups, schools, residents, expatriates and tourists to join forces and clean up garbage from the beaches around the island before it reaches the sea, it added

To learn more about the clean-up, visit PhuketHotelsAssociation.com