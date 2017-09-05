The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket hosts key Asean women and children’s rights conference

PHUKET: Former Phuket Governor Maitri Inthusut, who is now the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS), yesterday announced the beginning of a series of meetings to be held in Patong all week focussing on the development of women’s and children’s rights throughout Asean.

culture, crime, patong, violence,

Tuesday 5 September 2017, 09:10AM

Former Phuket Governor Maitri Inthusut (centre), who is now the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, is joined by current Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong (centre, left) at the launch of the Asean event in Patong yesterday (Sept 4). Photo: PR Dept
Former Phuket Governor Maitri Inthusut (centre), who is now the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, is joined by current Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong (centre, left) at the launch of the Asean event in Patong yesterday (Sept 4). Photo: PR Dept

More than 80 key delegates from the 10 Asean member countries are attending the meetings, being held at the Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, which culminate in the annual conferences for the Asean Commission on the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Women and Children (ACWC) and the Asean Committee on Women (ACW).

In total, four key conferences on women’s and children’s rights are being held at the resort:

  1. the 15th Asean Commission on the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Women and Children (ACWC) meeting on Sept 4-6,
  2. the 4th ACWC and ACW Consultation Meeting on the Sept 6,
  3. the 16th Asean Committee on Women (ACW) Meeting on the Sept 7, and
  4. the 9th Asean Committee on Women Plus Three (ACW+3) on Sept 8.

“Thailand as the host country will welcome 80 participants including children’s rights and women’s rights experts, international organisations and government officers from 10 Asean countries: Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam,” Mr Maitri said.

“The Asean Committee on Women +3: China, Japan and South Korea will also join the meeting,” he noted.

“It is an honour for Thailand to host this significant event and these four important meetings… The objective is monitor the progress of the ACWC and ACW work plans for 2016 to 2020 and to share ideas, experiences and lessons learned to achieve gender equality and empowerment of women and girls in the Asean context.

“It is also the opportunity to build up the network and partnership among ACW agencies in Asean member states and the Asean +3 countries,” Mr Maitri said.

“Being the host for these ACWC and ACW meetings is a great opportunity for Thailand to show our commitment and engagement in implementation of protection of women’s and children’s rights and promotion of gender equality. It is also to show other Asean countries and the rest of the world our precious culture.

“The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, as the host of the meetings, would like to encourage all Thai citizens to welcome our guests and to be proud of our role as the host country.

“We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all of our partners who participate in the preparation of these meetings,” he said.

 

 
