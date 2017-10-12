The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket honours King Bhumibol with memorial services

PHUKET: Thais around the world will stop to pay their respects today, Oct 13, to remember and honour their beloved late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away on this day one year ago.

culture,

The Phuket News

Friday 13 October 2017, 08:00AM

King Bhumibol Adulyadej speaks with sea gypsies in Rawai during his visit to Phuket in 1959.
King Bhumibol Adulyadej speaks with sea gypsies in Rawai during his visit to Phuket in 1959.

The Father of the Nation, whose achievements throughout his 70-year reign saw him bestowed the titles “King Bhumibol The Great” and “King of Kings”, has long held a special place in the hearts of Thais and foreigners alike, especially in Phuket, where their love and devotion has held apparent.

As with elsewhere throughout the country, many banks, shops and businesses will close today, a national public holiday, so that the people can pay their respects. Foreigners are invited to join the memorial services, though have been urged to respect the deeply sensitive nature of this period of mourning.

The Public Relations Department Phuket office is inviting one and all to join a government-organised event where ceremonies and performances in memoriam of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej will be held at Saphan Hin in Phuket Town tonight and tomorrow night (Oct 13-14).

“Everyone is allowed to join the various events and musical and theatrical performances that will take place at Saphan Hin on Friday (Oct 13) and Saturday (Oct 14) in the evening,” said event organiser Lertpong Tansowat.

“The events will honour and remember our late King Bhumibol Adulyadej,” he said.

“There will certainly be many other events happening around the island organised by the private sector, however, this event is the only one organised by the Phuket PR office,” he added.

Merit-making today began at 7am with an alms-giving ceremony during which food was given to monks.

“People can also join a memorial merit-making mass prayer led by 10 monks, starting at 4:30pm,” explained Butsaya Jaipiem, Chief of the Public Relations Department Phuket office.

“After the mass prayer, the monks will lay down a funeral robe and light candles in front of an image of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Then people may approach to pay their respects in front of the image.

“The monks will then give a sermon before closing the ceremony with prayer,” Ms Butsaya said.

“During the ceremonies, officials will be dressed in their ceremonial white uniforms with black armbands along with students and other members of the public. Locals are asked to wear sombre and respectful clothing,” Ms Butsaya added.

Other less formal activities will begin at 3pm with an exhibition on Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn presented by the Peranakan Association of Phuket, Mr Lertpong explained.

“At 5pm, there will be a theatrical performance entitled ‘I was born in the reign of King Rama IX’ by a group from Phuket Rajabhat University named ‘I was born to be number one’.

“Then, at 6:35pm, there will be a light-and-sound show titled ‘King, you are inscribed in the heart of Thailand forever’.”

Mr Lertpong said that on Saturday (Oct 14), some of the same performances will take place in the evening, however, with additions.

“At 5pm the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command’s Orchestra will play Royal Music. At 5:35pm, the ‘I was born in the reign of King Rama IX’ theatrical performance will be re-shown.

“Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong will arrive at 6:45pm, which will be followed by the Mayor of Phuket Town Somjai Suwansupana giving a welcome speech. They will open the event together,” he said.

Meanwhile, bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues in Patong, especially those along Bangla Rd, have been ordered to tone down their operations to respect the passing of the late King.

Entertainment venues have not been specifically ordered to close and no ban on the sale of alcohol has been issued, confirmed Weerawit Krueasombut, President of the Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA).

However, he added, “Everyone will understand as we know how the nation will feel on Friday. However, whether or not each venue will stay open or close remains the choice of the operator.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Tourist Police vague on tourism raid details, silent on graft claims

Nice vague press conference. Why giving a press conference if one remains vague? Oh, and I notice busses driving over Patong Hill during the times th...(Read More)

German man filmed causing public nuisance safe in Phuket hospital

I thought the same thing when I read the comment about being "unnoticed" when passing through Thai Immigration. ...(Read More)

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

"Sorry we were wrong" That'll never happen!!...(Read More)

Patong to fall quiet to respect late King

Clowns should pay more respect and keep their eurocentric neo colonialist views to themselves....(Read More)

Businesses conned by lure of Mon megaprojects

Clearly the scammers did a damn fine job, worthy of a PH.D in itself! ...(Read More)

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

I am not shocked that so few want to work for these positions. They change their minds on things every 2 minutes. The best thing they can do to restor...(Read More)

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

The acting chief of PPAO stumbled alarming a lot, in what he said and in what he not said. Oh, and were is the real Chief of PPAO during this Beach S...(Read More)

German man filmed causing public nuisance safe in Phuket hospital

Everything about this person are not signs of alcoholism or drugs. The poor man is this moment mentally ill. Wondering how he could have been 'u...(Read More)

Tiny London sushi bar wins three Michelin stars

ahh...wake up, it's under the section of "World News"...(Read More)

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

The constant whinge on here previously is that the lifeguards did nothing anyway other than sit, talking, drinking and on phones, so why all fuss when...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.