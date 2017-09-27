PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PRD) has confirmed that government offices across the island will be closed only on Oct 13, Oct 23 and Oct 26 as the nation heads towards a spate of national holidays of mourning to mark the Royal Funeral for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Wednesday 27 September 2017, 02:40PM

Prime Minister’s Office Spokesman Maj Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd requested that all Thai flags, including at embassies overseas, be flown at half-mast for the extended mourning period from October 13-27. Photo: PR Dept

“Government offices will be closed on the 13, 23 and 26. The Royal Cremation Ceremony will not affect government working days on Oct 25, 27 or 28,” Phuket PRD officer Sanegam Aeedton confirmed to the The Phuket News today (Sept 27).

Specifically, Oct 13 has been proclaimed a national day of mourning to mark one year since the passing of King Bhumibol, while Oct 26 has been proclaimed a public holiday so that the nation can observe and respect the Royal Funeral for the late King.

Meanwhile, Chulalongkorn Day on Oct 23 remains a public holiday for the nation to remember and honour the great achievements of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V), who passed away on Oct 23, 1910.

The confirmation of the national days of mourning this year comes after the Cabinet passed a resolution yesterday (Sept 26) to extend the one-year mourning period for the late King Bhumibol another 15 days, from Oct 13-27.

“The government previously announced a one-year mourning period from Oct 13, 2016 to Oct 12, 2017. In the outcome of this Cabinet meeting, the mourning period is extended another 15 days from Oct 13 to 27,” said Prime Minister’s Office Spokesman Maj Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd.

Gen Sansern requested that all Thai flags, including at embassies overseas, be flown at half-mast for the extended mourning period from October 13-27.

In addition, government offices are to remove all black-and-white cloth banners from Oct 28.

The Cabinet meeting yesterday also confirmed that the national holiday on Oct 26 will be in effect for only this year.

The Cabinet has already passed a resolution to make Oct 13 an annual public holiday of remembrance.

“The government invites all government officials to volunteer in the Royal Cremation processions, as government officials may misunderstand that only the public is invited to volunteer,” said Gen Sansern.

Gen Sansern also informed that there will be a press conference at Thammasat University, Bangkok on Oct 4 for the Department of Public Relations to coordinate with media to abide by agreements, including areas where the media may operate, identification cards, type of photography allowed, and permission for live broadcasting on the cremation day.

“We invite the media both Thai and foreign to attend,” he said.