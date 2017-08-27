PHUKET: Phuket Governor Nopparat Plodthong has said that the Department of Meteorology has issued a warning No.8 for Storm ‘Pakhar’ currently covering the upper South China Sea.

Sunday 27 August 2017, 12:13PM

Floods have affected my parts of the island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Gov Norraphat has ordered district and local government agencies to warn residents and tourists in high-risk areas to beware of the dangers of heavy rain.

“People should closely follow the weather forecast information from the government. In case of disaster, ask for help from local government organisations in the area,” said Gov Norraphat.

Governor Norraphat also ordered agencies responsible to accelerate the installation of pumps and drainage in risk areas, areas with high sea level issues, or water clogging.

“For example, in the Patong area and other flood risk spots. Staff should be equipped to facilitate and closely monitor the people,” he said.

The government has ordered district officials and local government organisations with ready-to-deploy officers to monitor the situation closely and prepare rescue materials for 24-hour emergency response.

The storm, which is moving north-west at a speed of about 25km/h, is expected to move over Hainan, China and upper Vietnam today and tomorrow (Aug 27-28). When the storm moves closer to upper Vietnam, it will influence more rainfall in Thailand and heavy rain in some areas, said Gov Norraphat.

This makes the south and southwest cloudy, and experience widely scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain, mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi. Wave height may go over three metres.

Minimum temperatures will be at 22-25 C, maximum temperature 32-34 C.

With wind and waves in the Andaman Sea at 2-3 metres high, sailors should navigate carefully, however it is advised that boats should refrain from sailing.