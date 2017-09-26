The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norrpahat Plodthong today (Sept 26) confirmed that two Vice Governors will be transferred effective this Sunday (Oct 1) in the regular reshuffle of senior provincial positions around the country.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 26 September 2017, 05:15PM

Governor Norraphat, meanwhile, has not received any order to relocate.

The Ministry of Interior earlier today published the order, which included the transfer of 40 other officials around the country.

Phuket Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawad has been transferred to the post of Vice Governor of Samut Prakan Province, on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Prakob Wongmaneerung, currently serving as Inspector of the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning in Bangkok, will arrive in Phuket to replace her this Sunday..

British International School, Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Teera Anantaseriwidhya has been transferred to the post of Vice Governor in Surat Thani Province, which includes the holiday islands of Samui, Koh Tao and Koh Pha-ngan.

Thawornwat Khongkaew, who currently serves as the Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) of the Phuket Provincial Office, has been promoted to serve as a Phuket Vice Governor to replace him.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Governor’s Office today confirmed to The Phuket News that no order has been received to move Gov Norraphat to any other position.

At last report, Gov Norraphat at the monthly Phuket Governor Meets the Press conference on Sept 13 told reporters with a smile, “I am still here. I have not been moved yet.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Thai wife confesses to murdering German husband in Phuket

Of course it would never happen in a peace and harmony loving country as yours,where one cares so much about each other and where they have such an ex...(Read More)

Thai wife confesses to murdering German husband in Phuket

Amazing how in Thailand, losing your temper and striking out with violence with no rational thought and a complete absence of self control is an excus...(Read More)

Pacific corals in 'worrying' state: researchers

Want to know why the current US President is ignoring this issue? Because he knows it's too late, and has likely been for decades. He simply want...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

It appears some people attempting to post comments here may not be aware that the following increased enforcement of our comments policy already in fo...(Read More)

11 held in crackdown on foreign crime

It appears some people attempting to post comments here may not be aware that the following increased enforcement of our comments policy already in fo...(Read More)

CIB tackles illegal drone flight threat

It appears some people attempting to post comments here may not be aware that the following increased enforcement of our comments policy already in fo...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards confirm Oct 1 strike

Is this some sort of Blackmail? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards confirm Oct 1 strike

Shame on the PPAO, deaths that will surely occur can be directly attributed to those who undervalue lifeguards. Public safety for locals and touri...(Read More)

CIB tackles illegal drone flight threat

Article made me thinking: Why is the Army not patrolling in the Deep South with drones instead with unprotected pick up trucks, ripped apart like sar...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

Editor, can you please explain what this has to do with this story "Looks to me like helicopter parenting here.BTW,studies show that children of ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.