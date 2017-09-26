PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norrpahat Plodthong today (Sept 26) confirmed that two Vice Governors will be transferred effective this Sunday (Oct 1) in the regular reshuffle of senior provincial positions around the country.

Tuesday 26 September 2017, 05:15PM

Governor Norraphat, meanwhile, has not received any order to relocate.

The Ministry of Interior earlier today published the order, which included the transfer of 40 other officials around the country.

Phuket Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawad has been transferred to the post of Vice Governor of Samut Prakan Province, on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Prakob Wongmaneerung, currently serving as Inspector of the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning in Bangkok, will arrive in Phuket to replace her this Sunday..

Phuket Vice Governor Teera Anantaseriwidhya has been transferred to the post of Vice Governor in Surat Thani Province, which includes the holiday islands of Samui, Koh Tao and Koh Pha-ngan.

Thawornwat Khongkaew, who currently serves as the Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) of the Phuket Provincial Office, has been promoted to serve as a Phuket Vice Governor to replace him.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Governor’s Office today confirmed to The Phuket News that no order has been received to move Gov Norraphat to any other position.

At last report, Gov Norraphat at the monthly Phuket Governor Meets the Press conference on Sept 13 told reporters with a smile, “I am still here. I have not been moved yet.”