Phuket Governor, soldiers step up action against Kamala Beach operators

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has stepped in the ongoing issue of parked jet-skis and business owners operating on Kamala Beach and ordered the Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) to take action.

Shela Riva

Wednesday 8 November 2017, 05:55PM

“We will conduct a meeting, hopefully tomorrow (Nov 9), with our head officials, because the Governor has now ordered for a crackdown on businesses encroaching on public beaches,” Nopporn Karuna, Deputy Chief Executive of the Kamala OrBorTor, told The Phuket News today (Nov 8).)

“Now it is an order of the government, so we must enforce the law,” he said.

“Then, we will need to organise a meeting which includes proper measurement of the beach to make it clear to operators where they are and are not allowed to be,” he said.

“Soldiers of the Royal Thai Army also raided Kamala Beach on Monday (Nov 6) and cracked down on some of the beach operators outside of the 10% zone,” he said.

“Some restaurants whose chairs and tables were outside of the zone were told to move back and they were given a warning,” Mr Nopporn added.

“The army went to inspect the beach due to many complaints from the public about jet-skis and businesses encroaching outside of the zone. Perhaps the Governor also ordered them to conduct the inspection. I am not sure,” he said.

“Kamala OrBorTor officers were not involved in this particular inspection,” said Mr Nopporn.

“However, we will conduct our own methods to make sure the problem is resolved,” he said.

Mr Nopporn said that after The Phuket News reported numerous jet-skis and restaurants on Kamala Beach, Phuket officials have taken more of an interest to resolve the problem.

“I think voicing the issue can really help the island to pay attention to problems. In this way we can help each other,” said Mr Nopporn.

Mr Nopporn revealed that he had been planning a meeting with all business operators last Friday (Nov 3) at once, to come to an understanding with the vendors. (See story here.)

The series of events began after photographs taken by a local resident were forwarded to Mr Nopporn. The photographs showed multiple jet-skis that had been allegedly parked on Kamala Beach for weeks. (See story here.)

 

 
BenPendejo | 08 November 2017 - 18:10:51

Good news...but I guess it will be short lived, as many of these people are accustomed to doing business for free (or whatever they are paying to local officials) and they are hard-pressed to let it go.  This is also indicative as to the inaction of Kamala officials that can't even manage their own town, and end up waiting until thigs are totally out of control and other people are called in to clean things up.  Now the Army needs to go to the public parking area near the police station and remove all vendors utilizing public parking for their businesses.  The whole area was newly striped for motorbike parking, but NONE of it is available for parking.  At the same time, the newly constructed building across from the police sleeping area sits mostly empty, as it has been ever since they built it.  And, while the Army is here...they should go kick all the stinking jet skis and tow vehicles that they moved off the sand and now eat up all the public walk space in front of the beach front and shops, hotels and restaurants at the south end of town...by Lucky 13.  Now, instead of looking out to sea, you look at jet skis and trucks and trailers.

