The awards were given to cover 10 specific categories.
Gov Norraphat announced the winners and presented awards of B4,000 to them for what he called “sterling achievements” at a certificate-giving ceremony held at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Sept 28).
The winners and their categories were:
-
Suan Luang Rama 9 Park in Phuket Town under the jurisdiction of Phuket City Municipality for ‘ Cleanest and Most Beautiful Public Park’.
-
Patong Beach under the jurisdiction of Patong Municipality for ‘Cleanest Beach’.
-
Baan Kean Fresh Market under the jurisdiction of Thepkrasattri Municipality for ‘Cleanest Fresh Market’.
-
Toilets of Suan Luang Rama 9 Park for “Cleanest Toilets’.
-
Phuket City Municipality for ‘Best Garbage Management’.
-
Kathu Municipality for ‘Best Wastewater Management’.
-
Thepkrasattri Rd under the jurisdiction of Thepkrasattri Municipality for ‘Cleanest Road’.
-
Kathu Wittaya School on Wichit Songkram Rd under the jurisdiction of Kathu Municipality for ‘Cleanest School’.
-
Wat Manik (Thepwanaram temple) under the jurisdiction of Cherng Talay Municipality for ‘Cleanest Temple’.
-
Aowalul Hidayah Mosque jurisdiction of Rawai Municipality for ‘Cleanest Mosque’.
Gov Norraphat said, “Thank you to everyone that supported this project, and this does not only go to government offices, but also people in Phuket who are now alert in keeping their communities clean. “With cooperation from all, we can make a clean Phuket and to be an international tourist destination with a good environment.”
