Phuket Governor rewards 10 cleanest areas PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday gave rewards to 10 areas around the island which have been deemed by officials as being best in the ‘Keep Phuket Clean By Our Hand and Hearts’ project. environment pollution tourism The Phuket News Friday 29 September 2017, 11:22AM Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and various other officials seen here at yesterday's prize giving ceremony. Photo: PR Dept The awards were given to cover 10 specific categories.

Gov Norraphat announced the winners and presented awards of B4,000 to them for what he called “sterling achievements” at a certificate-giving ceremony held at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Sept 28).

The winners and their categories were: Suan Luang Rama 9 Park in Phuket Town under the jurisdiction of Phuket City Municipality for ‘ Cleanest and Most Beautiful Public Park’.

Patong Beach under the jurisdiction of Patong Municipality for ‘Cleanest Beach’.

Baan Kean Fresh Market under the jurisdiction of Thepkrasattri Municipality for ‘Cleanest Fresh Market’.

Toilets of Suan Luang Rama 9 Park for “Cleanest Toilets’.

Phuket City Municipality for ‘Best Garbage Management’.

Kathu Municipality for ‘Best Wastewater Management’.

Thepkrasattri Rd under the jurisdiction of Thepkrasattri Municipality for ‘Cleanest Road’.

Kathu Wittaya School on Wichit Songkram Rd under the jurisdiction of Kathu Municipality for ‘Cleanest School’.

Wat Manik (Thepwanaram temple) under the jurisdiction of Cherng Talay Municipality for ‘Cleanest Temple’.

Aowalul Hidayah Mosque jurisdiction of Rawai Municipality for ‘Cleanest Mosque’. Gov Norraphat said, “Thank you to everyone that supported this project, and this does not only go to government offices, but also people in Phuket who are now alert in keeping their communities clean. “With cooperation from all, we can make a clean Phuket and to be an international tourist destination with a good environment.” Comment on this story * Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time. Comments Here:

