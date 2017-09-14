The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday outlined strategies devised to eliminate low-cost tour operators on the island during the his latest “Governor Meets Press” press conference held at Phuket Provincial Office in Phuket Town.

Chinese, tourism, corruption, transport, health, accidents,

The Phuket News

Thursday 14 September 2017, 11:19AM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong speaks during yesterday's 'Governor Meets Press' press conference. Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong speaks during yesterday's 'Governor Meets Press' press conference. Photo: PR Dept

Also present at yesterday's (Sept 13) press conference were Vice Governor Sanith Siriwihok, Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teerapol Thipcharoen, heads of local government agencies, government representatives, private sector representatives and the media.

First we will adjust the pricing rules for new group tours to have a minimum cost of no less than B2,000 per person per night,” said Governor Norraphat.

We will establish a central agency to be responsible for the development of qualified professional guides, who are qualified in languages, travel, communication and aspects in their field of work to be line with the government's tourism promotion plan,” he added.

Governor Norraphat then went on to say that of the many tourists visiting Phuket every year, most are Chinese tourists. Many are visiting the island via low-cost tours, which exist due to competition between companies and tour operators.

The Chinese market has impacted tourism, such as tourism companies or operators in Phuket. There is hardly any benefit to these low-cost tours. It creates a cycle of scamming and threatening tourists in various ways.

They negatively affect the culture and natural attractions of Phuket, causing dirtying or polluting of tourist attractions. Tour buses lack maintenance though maintenance is available,” he said.

One reason is that they do not pay the rents due to the rental companies or pay the rent incorrectly. There is a lack of financial liquidity.

Also they often have irresponsible drivers who are reckless and lack expertise on Phuket roads. This is often the cause of accidents, so we must enforce a solution,” he said.

Governor Norraphat filed an order to the Phuket Provincial Governor’s Office, No. 8 on August 15 appointing a task force to tackle Phuket tourism businesses, and filed another September 5 ordering the task force to to set up a series of solutions to solve the problems relating to complaints from tourists regarding businesses and tour operators in Phuket.

Gov Norraphat ordered various departments to be in charge of six listed businesses considered at risk of taking advantage of tourists:

1. In charge of restaurant business will be Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teerapol.

2. In charge of accommodations and hotels will be the the Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Mr Tawanawat Kongkaew.

3. In charge of Temples as a tourist attraction will be the Director of Phuket Office of Buddhism Mr Winya Pluskwa.

4. In charge of souvenir shops will be the Office of Commercial Affairs Phuket.

5. In charge of low cost tours / businesses will be the 5th Infantry Division of the Royal Thai Army.

6. In charge of illegal guides will be Tourism Department Phuket office.

This arrangement will work because it looks after all aspects of tourism problems and create a good tourism image for Phuket,” said Governor Norraphat.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Bike-sharing arrives in Phuket

Whils't it;s a great idea in principal, considering how selfish the locals drive with regards to pedestrians (myself) this should be interesting, ...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

99% in charge of a vehicle drive drunk after 10pm!Wondering where those numbers come from! Own research? Another example of the inaccurate absurd nons...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

I remember the van driver crashing into the house and killing many, i think he got a 5000b fine from memory?...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus driver charged for underpass pile-up

Driving too fast, what in Phuket, never! The traffic police are always out catching speeding and dangerous driving! Hold on, no that's back home n...(Read More)

Hundreds of city cops fail traffic test

Thats a terrible low score. But no shock really. I bet on Phuket the score will be even lower. I am sure that in other areas of the law the standards ...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

It looks like there are 3 groups to consider in thai law enforcement. 1: The rich, influential thai, they get away with everything. we all know why. ...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

To overturn his car in Sai Yuan, this man should have gone at a crazy speed. Mr. Governor, you seem to be really concerned about the many problems of...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

How many times have we read that the driver has fled the scene? They all know that there is no consequence in running away to sober up. They are almos...(Read More)

Bike-sharing arrives in Phuket

Bike lanes would be great for the on the (seeing everyday) on the wrong side approaching motorbikes - separated with concrete blocks so cars cannot pa...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus driver charged for underpass pile-up

Yes, that Patong tunnel building will become a many years drama. Many thai Phuket people anyway not like it to be build. Phuket Officials are at ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.