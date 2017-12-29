The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Governor offers officials New Year blessings

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong got into the mood for the New Year by joining his team of officials in New Year blessings ceremony at the Governor’s House at 7:30am yesterday morning (Dec 28).

culture,

The Phuket News

Friday 29 December 2017, 11:20AM

Joining the New Year blessing ceremony was Gov Norraphat’s wife, Sudarat Plodthong, who as the incumbent Governor’s wife is also the President of the Phuket chapter of the Red Cross Society of Thailand.

Present for the ceremony were Vice Governors Snith Siriwihok, Thawornwat Kongkaew and Prakob Wongmaneerung and a host of government officials and local government administration officers who visited Governor Norraphat and Ms Sudarat.

V/Gov Snith opened the speeches as a representative for the officials, wishing a happy New Year to Governor Norraphat and thanking him for his dedication to the people of Phuket.

“All government departments in Phuket are operating according to the policy of Governor Norraphat who is a force in driving Phuket to its goals. It is good practice to take the teachings and good examples of the Governor as a guideline for living,” V/Gov Snith said.

Governor Norraphat noted, “I wish a good New Year to all the officials of all departments. Thank you to all the officials who work and have worked with the Phuket Provincial Office.

“As at the core of our work there is a policy called ‘Simple yet profitable’, may every government official work for the benefit of the people and I am ready to advise all officials to help drive us forward.

“We are committed to the sustainable development of Phuket in the year 2018. May the heads of government departments, government officials of all sectors be in good health and prosperous throughout the year and always,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket health office calls for police action in alcohol sale, promotion blitz

A lot of impressive paper work done by the 'office paper tigers'. A lot of not allowed, not permitted, not violates. And now, what is next? ...(Read More)

Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town

Because they can't manage anything, just make up ridiculous new rules to demonstrate how hopelessly inept they are, if they had a shred of logic t...(Read More)

Phuket’s Chinese-speaking guides in mass protest

The laws of Thailand are fickle, they can be made, changed, broken, manipulated very easily with money, that is why they are challenged so frequently ...(Read More)

Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town

Why do they not just revoke the tour companies license ? Very quickly I am sure that NO company dare to hire illegal tour guides if that happen. In...(Read More)

Zimbabwean family stranded at airport for months

Zimbabwe is under New Government and there is NO DANGER whatsoever for them there now whatsoever. Thailand should insist the United Nations removed th...(Read More)

Phuket’s Chinese-speaking guides in mass protest

Foreigners working illegally are doing so against the Laws of Thailand, therefore they WILL be arrested and prosecuted. The Laws of Thailand cannot be...(Read More)

Phuket’s Chinese-speaking guides in mass protest

What should NEVER be forgotten by ALL FOREIGNERS is that they are in THAILAND and whilst they are on Thailand Soil,Thai Laws and Regulations regarding...(Read More)

Italian tourist, 59, dies in motorbike fall at Big Buddha viewpoint

True is true. I like to say that every time I took a M/C taxi I got a helmet offered. Than I asked the driver not to drive to fast as I was not in a...(Read More)

Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town

Wow, a very late in time 'order' of the Governor. Confused, is it not standard procedure and many times in the past already 'ordered'...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.