PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong got into the mood for the New Year by joining his team of officials in New Year blessings ceremony at the Governor’s House at 7:30am yesterday morning (Dec 28).

Friday 29 December 2017, 11:20AM

Joining the New Year blessing ceremony was Gov Norraphat’s wife, Sudarat Plodthong, who as the incumbent Governor’s wife is also the President of the Phuket chapter of the Red Cross Society of Thailand.

Present for the ceremony were Vice Governors Snith Siriwihok, Thawornwat Kongkaew and Prakob Wongmaneerung and a host of government officials and local government administration officers who visited Governor Norraphat and Ms Sudarat.

V/Gov Snith opened the speeches as a representative for the officials, wishing a happy New Year to Governor Norraphat and thanking him for his dedication to the people of Phuket.

“All government departments in Phuket are operating according to the policy of Governor Norraphat who is a force in driving Phuket to its goals. It is good practice to take the teachings and good examples of the Governor as a guideline for living,” V/Gov Snith said.

Governor Norraphat noted, “I wish a good New Year to all the officials of all departments. Thank you to all the officials who work and have worked with the Phuket Provincial Office.

“As at the core of our work there is a policy called ‘Simple yet profitable’, may every government official work for the benefit of the people and I am ready to advise all officials to help drive us forward.

“We are committed to the sustainable development of Phuket in the year 2018. May the heads of government departments, government officials of all sectors be in good health and prosperous throughout the year and always,” he added.