Phuket Governor eyes eco-tourism boost

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong visited the wildlife reserve at Khao Phra Thaew in Pa Khlok, on Phuket’s east coast, yesterday (Aug 20) to discuss strategies for boosting ecotourism in the area.

Monday 21 August 2017, 05:59PM

Gov Norraphat visited the sanctuary with Thalang District Chief Wikrom Jakthi and Pa Khlok Mayor Panya Sampaorat.

Joining the trio were Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Chief Piyawat Sukon and Pongchat Chuahom, who heads the Wildlife and Nature Education Centre at the reserve, along with Wildlife Conservation Society of Thailand Secretary-General Thanapat Payakaporn.

After being briefed about the area, Governor Nopparat pointed out that Khao Phra Thaew includes the tourist-popular Bang Pae Waterfall, which is linked to Ton Sai Waterfall by a path about four kilometres long.

“On December 18, 1996, HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn walked to Bang Pae waterfall from the Ton Sai Waterfall,” he said.

“This is an important area with a lot of potential to develop as a major tourism area and landmark in Phuket in order to develop sustainable tourism,” Gov Norraphat added.

“Nature-loving eco-tourists will be able to observe a variety of wildlife, including beautiful birds, wild boars and wild gibbons in the area. The natural forest is fascinating and can draw tourists to visit the sights. The scenery is beautiful and they can enjoy the atmosphere of the forest and the birds singing,” he said.

“The gibbons at the rehabilitation centre and the local villagers in the area will benefit. This can strengthen the local community through the development of tourism,” Gov Norraphat explained.

“The tourism development plan will include making access to the wildlife reserve to be more convenient. There will be a room set up with multimedia information to educate tourists, before they can walk along and experience the nature trails,” he added.

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.