Monday 25 December 2017, 02:50PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong attended a Christmas party yesterday (Dec 24) along with 500 other people at the newly opened ‘Zion of God’ church in Wichit to celebrate Christmas as well as marking the opening of the church.

Governor Norraphat said at the "Christmas, The Best Gift Ever" service yesterday, “I am very pleased to celebrate Christmas with Christians and people of Phuket this year.”

“Along with the important day which is the birth of Jesus Christ, it is a great opportunity to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome the New Year,” he said.

“I would like to congratulate you on the opening of this new church. It is not only a ceremonial place, but a place for the non-profit “Give Out Club”, which provides a free, open-minded learning environment for the Phuket community.”

Gov Norraphat gave blessings to those in attendance and praised the cleanliness and comfort of the new church.

Yossanun Kornkumpanart, Vice President of the Phuket Christian Committee and Minister of Zion of God Church said that the event was organized for Christians and Phuketians to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and is a “great day to restore happiness to the people.”

“The people are familiar with this holiday which creates harmony in many different groups. It helps bring peace to our country,” he said.

“It is a great opportunity for the Governor to meet the members of the church and to officialise the opening of the church, which will be home to the "Give Out Club", a free community learning center for English, German, Chinese, music and the arts every Saturday.

“This is so that the Christian community will be involved in the strengthening and progression of Phuket and help to make it a great place to live,” he added.

Activities at the Christmas service included face painting, art painting, board games, members of the Phuket Flying Birds Club’s sharing knowledge about parrots, as well as food and drinks.