Phuket Governor calls on volunteers for Royal Cremation day rehearsal

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has called on all officials and volunteers involved in the Saphan Hin processions for the Royal Cremation Day ceremonies to practice the duties they will be performing during a rehearsal to be held on Sunday, Oct 22.

culture,

Wednesday 11 October 2017, 09:15AM

Governor Norraphat called for officials and volunteers to perform their duty by attending the rehearsal on Oct 22. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot.
Governor Norraphat called for officials and volunteers to perform their duty by attending the rehearsal on Oct 22. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot.

“We will hold a rehearsal of the Royal Cremation Day ceremonies on Sunday, Oct 22, starting at 9am. I have planned for 200 students from high schools and universities to play the part of the public,” Gov Norraphat told a press conference yesterday (Oct 10).

“Then, we can see how well we can manage on Oct 26,” he said.

“It is also a chance for volunteers to have a rehearsal. Please, registered volunteers, take responsibility and perform your duties on Oct 22, because your duties are very important on Oct 26,” Gov Norraphat said.

“We still need some volunteers’ motorbikes to pick people up on Oct 26, as cars will not be allowed into the [Royal Crematorium replica] area,” he added.

A total of 10,733 volunteers have or will play a part in the ceremony to be held at Saphan Hin on Oct 26, Gov Norraphat noted.

The number includes 8,814 who have already contributed, such as by creating Dok Mai Jan flowers, the traditional artificial flowers carved from sandalwood to be used in Thai-Buddhist cremations, and 1,919 are assigned to help on the day of the Royal Funeral, he added.

Across the island, a total of 27,446 volunteers have registered in all three Phuket districts, with 5,725 helping out with Dok Mai Jan and a further 515 assisting with transport, 2,516 volunteering to provide medical services, 1,980 to help with security and safety and 853 to assist with traffic control, Gov Norraphat explained.

In the campaign to create Dok Mai Jan for the Royal Funeral services, residents across Phuket so far have crafted 503,270 Dok Mai Jan, surpassing the target of 400,000, with 324,135 of the flowers created in Muang District, 111,035 in Thalang District, and 68,100 in Kathu District.

 

 
Phuket community

