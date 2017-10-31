PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has called for ramped up security measures and an extra effort to present a clean Phuket to HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn during her visit to the island on Nov 12-13 to officially open the 11th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA 2017) in Patong.

Tuesday 31 October 2017, 03:08PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has called for ramped up security measures and an extra effort to present a clean Phuket to HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn during her visit to the island on Nov 12-13. Photo: PR Dept / file

“Everything must be prepared, especially security,” Gov Norraphat told a meeting of provincial government office heads at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Oct 31).

“Along the route on Her Royal Highness will pass along must be clean. Road surfaces must be safe. Government offices and residents houses along the route must have Thai national flags and the Royal Standard for Her Royal Highness on display,” he added.

A “Big Cleaning Day” will be held along on Thepkrasattri Rd on Nov 10 to prepare for HRH Sirindhorn’s visit, “and to be ready for the high season,” Gov Norraphat announced today.

“All people are allowed to join the cleaning,” he added.

Attended by an estimated 500 participants from 46 countries, the IOAA 2017 will be held at the Duangjit Resort & Spa in Patong on Nov 12-21.

HRH Sirindhorn is to lead the opening ceremony at the event on Nov 13.

The IOAA is an annual event for high-performing high school students from all around the world. The event aims to promote astronomy among high school students and to foster friendship among young astronomers at international level in order to build cooperation in the field of astronomy in the future among the young scholars.

The first IOAA was held in Chiang Mai in 2007 to commemorate the 80th birthday of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and the 84th birthday of his elder sister Princess Galyani Vadhana.