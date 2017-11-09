Gov Norraphat together with Phuket Vice Governor Tawanawat Kongkaew met the delegation, which included Executive Director of Sichuan City Yang Ying, at the meeting room of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre, Region 18.
Issues discussed during yesterday’s meeting included the ongoing strengthening in cooperation in the fields of religion and cultural development, tourism activities and developments of both Phuket and Suining, and to emphasize the advantage of the excellent tourism resources of both parties.
Phuket gained Suining as a sister city after representatives from Suining signed a friendship Memorandum of Association (MoU) on June 27.
Eagle | 09 November 2017 - 11:55:27