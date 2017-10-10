PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong is urging as many people as possible to join the big clean-up activity during Oct 15-20 in preparation for the Royal Funeral of King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Oct 26.

Tuesday 10 October 2017, 05:09PM

The clean-up activity will run as part of the island’s ongoing ‘Keep Phuket Clean by our Hands and Hearts’ project.

Speaking at a meeting held today (Oct 10) at the Governor’s House in Phuket Town, and in the presence of Vice Governors Snith Sriwihok, Prakob Wongmaneerung, Thawornwat Kongkaew and other high-ranking officials, Gov Norraphat said “The cleaning area will be focused around the Royal Crematorium replica under construction at Saphan Hin. Nearby roads, trees and flower pots will be cleaned. Black and white cloth will used to decorate government offices.

“Local government offices must check drains to make sure water can flow easily. The Phuket Highway Office should cooperate with other government offices to make sure road signs are clearly and correctly presented. Every government office should clean their offices especially the walls,” Gov Norraphat urged.

“Officials will start cleaning at 1pm on Oct 12 at the Phuket Provincial Office. People will start to clean their own area from Oct 15-20. Please clean up the front of your house and get rid of rubbish. It is time for everyone to come together to make Phuket clean. This is the most special day for us, the Royal Funeral,” Gov Norraphat added.