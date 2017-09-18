Under the guidance of Head Coach Aroondetch Saeiew, Perada “Im” Sirisoontornwong from the island’s Kala Pattana School took Gold in the U10 Sabre and Bronze in the U12 Girls Sabre categories; Aysika “Lanta” Semapakdi, of the Demonstration School for Pre-School Education, Phuket Rajabhat University, picked up Gold in the U10 Girls Foil; Kajonkiet International School Phuket student Benyaporn “Anny” Aiyarak scooped Gold in the U12 Girls Sabre, while Thammaporn “Ally” Aiyarak, also of the of the Kajonkiet International School Phuket, reached the quarter finals of the U14 Girls Sabre.
The Thailand Open Fencing Championship 2017 is an international event with participating countries including Australia, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Uzbekistan and more.
