The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket girl Saranporn claims sixth crown of year

GOLF: An eagle three on the 17th hole proved the difference for Phuket native Saranporn “Ein” Langkulgasettrin last Friday (Sept 15) as the Thai teen sensation closed with a one-under-par 71 to win the PTT Thailand LPGA Masters by one stroke for her sixth title of the year.

Bangkok Post

Saturday 23 September 2017, 10:46AM

Saranporn Langkulgasettrin is congratulated by fellow players after winning the Thailand LPGA Masters title. Photo: via Bangkok Post
Saranporn Langkulgasettrin is congratulated by fellow players after winning the Thailand LPGA Masters title. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The 17-year-old finished on five-under 211 at the four-million-baht tournament, tri-sanctioned by the China, Australian and Thai LPGAs, at Bangkok’s Panya Indra Golf Club.

The victory was worth B600,000 and follows two domestic titles and international wins in Wuhan, Zhuhai and Taiwan.

With a one-stroke lead going into the final hole, the Chalong-born teen, winner of last week’s Kenda Tires TLPGA Open in Taiwan, said she just wanted to close the deal.

“At the last hole, I am thinking ‘I am not going to miss any shot’ because I am really tired and don’t want to go to a play-off,” the teenager said.

In a Thai-dominated leaderboard, Budsabakorn Sukapan (68), Parinda Phokan (71) and Ploychompoo Wirairungruen (72) were joint runners-up.

Compatriots Renuka Suksukont (71) and Patcharajutar Kongkraphan (72) were equal fifth with Taiwan’s Chen Yu-ju (73) at two shots back.

After starting the day two shots off the lead, Saranporn, the first-round leader, made a birdie on the first hole to get to five under before registering four bogeys and another birdie to make the turn at 38.

As the lead changed hands several times between Ploychompoo and Budsabakorn, Saranporn started her move up the leaderboard with a birdie at the 497-yard par-five 12th hole to get to three under.

Playing conservative golf in the hot and windy conditions, Saranporn would then par the next four holes before the penultimate hole, a 500-yard par-five.

“I talked to my dad [caddie] before the tee off. He said if I got eagle on this one there’s going to be a big change today,” she said.

“I hit to the fairway and for the second shot I used a seven-iron because it was downwind. The ball got on the green about 13 feet from the hole and from left to right line. My dad said if I made this I would really change that. He said ‘let’s do it, eagle!’ and then I made it.”

Saranporn said she struggled on the front nine as she didn’t hit according to her plan.

C and C Marine

“I missed a lot of hits. I put a lot pressure on myself at the first nine. At the back nine, I saw the scoreboard, I am far away from the leader. I feel more relaxed and focused on the game.”

Overnight leader Chatprapa Siriprakob finished equal eighth after stumbling to a 76, while Zhang Yunjie (70) was the top Chinese mainland player in equal 13th, five shots off the winning score.

Born on December 9, 1999, Saranporn hails from Chalong and most of her education was undertaken at Satree School Phuket. However, in 2014, she made the move north to Bangkok to further her career as a pro golfer.

In an interview with The Phuket News back in June, she revealed that it was at the tender age of three when she first picked up a golf club; following in the footsteps of her golf-loving father, she explained, “When I was three years old my dad loved to play golf, every time he went to play he took me to the course and this is when I first picked up a golf club. (See story here.)

“That wasn’t such a bad move in my opinion as by the time I was nine I had won a charity golf tournament,” she said.

“After winning that event I told my dad how good it was to hold that trophy, I wanted to know how I could get more.”

And it was shortly after this initial trophy win that she potential was first recognised.

“I’m not exactly sure but I think it was one of my dad’s friends who first thought I could make it as a pro golfer. The friend told my dad that one day I’d be professional and would be seen on the LPGA tour,” she said.

To wrap up the interview, The Phuket News asked if she saw herself becoming as successful as Ariya Jutanugarn?

It was a modest reply, “Yes I wish I could be there one day. I’m not going to wish for it, but I will work for it!”

Read original story here.

Additional reporting by Matt  Pond

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

Could you help me and tell me what his face expression says about this person{the mayor}?!Is he a good or an evil person? Would a smiling face make h...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

Face expressions of people say a lot about people. Look at the photo, and think. In Rawai and Naiharn is a lot going on. Installed traffic lights, ...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

"... I have to wait for the Court of Appeal before issuing any orders to demolish any parts of the project, despite the initial court ruling...&q...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

and "Rawai Garden" soi Suksan 2... how they can have a permit to build 158 rooms in this quite location with a very narrow access!... ...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

Eva had 6 years in court to prove their innocence, which they did not. At great expense to the Thai taxpayer and waste of government resources. There ...(Read More)

Set Phuket croc ‘Leypang’ free, says poll

We may say that is croc Leypang is not the only croc in thai waters. Set it free in a habitat were he finds enough food, far from Phuket. Anyway he ...(Read More)

Cop in ‘great escape’ link

Oh, and don't forget, on 04 and 06 September General Prawit, the Defence Minister, told the thai press ( see PN articles on those days) that no po...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

Just like Ao sane beach project. Why is the mayor and the Rawai Or Bor Tor planning department head not in jail. How many more building projects in Ra...(Read More)

Cop in ‘great escape’ link

It is funny to read in every newspaper the word 'Escape'. During the time of the travel of Ms Yingluck she was not under house arrest, there ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards to strike over budget cuts

Oh, the insanity of it all. At least there will be free wi-fi so when people drown we will see it up on Facebook just as it happens. I'm surpri...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.