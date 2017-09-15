PHUKET: Flights arriving at Phuket International Airport were delayed or even diverted to land elsewhere, including Krabi, as heavy rains plagued the island today (Sept 15), causing flooding, landslides and long traffic tailbacks across the island.

Friday 15 September 2017, 04:17PM

Flights were delayed or diverted as heavy rains plagued the island today (Sept 15). Photo: AoT

Flights approaching Phuket were kept in holding patterns or diverted from 9:25am as the conditions made landing dangerous, an Airports of Thailand staffer who asked not to be named told The Phuket News.

Flights affected included Malaysia Airlines flight MH786 from Kuala Lumpur, Silk Air flight MI752 and Jet Star flight 3K533 from Singapore, and Bangkok Airways flight PG271 from Suvarnabhumi and Thai Air Asia flight FD3038 from Don Muang airport in Bangkok.

Thai AirAsia flight FD3037 was diverted to land at Krabi International Airport.

Other flights affected included Tiger Air flight TR154 from Singapore Thai AirAsia flights FD3037 and FD3091 from Don Muang, and Thai Smile flight WE171 from Chiang Mai International Airport.

The AoT staffer told The Phuket News that normal services resumed at midday.

“There is still water across some parts of the runway, but it now can be used as normal,” he said.

“There were no safety incidents as a result of the weather this morning,” he added.

The staffer urged travellers to take into account traffic delays in travelling to and from the airport.

“Some parts of Thepkrasattri Rd, as in Muang Mai, are still flooded and this has affected traffic. We suggest passengers plan to arrive earlier than the usual check-in times to make sure they catch their flights,” he said.