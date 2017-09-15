FISHING: Dear anglers, wherever in the world you may be, or be from. Having had to cancel last year’s P.I.S.T. fishing tournament due to unforeseen circumstances, the organisers are pleased to announce that the tournament is to return this year albeit under the new P.S.T. (Phuket Sportfishing Tournament) banner.

Sunday 17 September 2017, 01:00PM

The Phuket Sportfishing Tournament returns in 2017 after being cancelled last year. Photo: Phuket Sportsfishing Club/Facebook

Yes, you read it correct, the P.I.S.T. is no more, but they’re turning a new page and from Nov 22-25 they are to return as the P.S.T. and with a new simplified rules.

Some of those simplified rules are that all Billfish are to be released and a new high-scoring points structure has been put in place for all non-Billfish caught.

The rest of the tournament will remain more or less the same.

But the main message the organiser of the P.S.T. want to get across at this time is that “Early Bird” registrations are now open and they will continue to be until October 31.

Early Bird registrations will allow a team of four anglers to enter the P.S.T. For a bargain price of B10,000. Once the Early Bird registration closes that price will increase to B13,000 per team.

In addition, junior anglers (aged under 15 years) can join the competition for free and there are unlimited places available to them. However, junior anglers but must be registered as part of a team on the night of registration.

So take your chance and take the “Early Bird” as this will also help the organisation know more about anglers interested in taking part in the event.

For more information please contact Walter Dreier at w3er@me.com

The Phuket News is proud media sponsor of the Phuket Sportfishing Tournament.