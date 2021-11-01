Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

PHUKET: The first tourists to arrive on the island under the new ‘Test & Go’ scheme landed at Phuket International Airport this morning (Nov 1).

By The Phuket News

Monday 1 November 2021, 12:03PM

A total of 229 foreign tourists arrived on Edelweiss Airlines Flight WK050 from Zurich, touching down at 8am, reported AoT Phuket.

Present to welcome the tourists at Gate 11 of the international terminal were staff from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office and airline staff.

Edelweiss Airlines will operate eight more direct flights from Zurich to Phuket this month, with another nine flights next month and again thereafter through May next year.

Under the Test & Go tourist-arrival scheme, which comes into effect today (Nov 1), the tourists must spend one night at a SHA+ accommodation venue while waiting for their RT-PCR COVID test results.

If they test negative, they will be free to travel anywhere in Thailand for the duration of their stay.

