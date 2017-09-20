The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket festival-goers appease hungry ghosts of their ancestors

PHUKET: Phuket Buddhists this morning (Sept 20) took part in the Tenth Lunar Month Festival in order to honour and pay respect to their ancestors.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 20 September 2017, 03:39PM

The Tenth Lunar Month Festival, similar in many respects to Phuket’s Chinese derived Por Tor Festival, involves merit-making to show respect and gratitude to deceased ancestors.

Legend has it that during the 10th lunar month, the souls of deceased ancestors who have not yet been reincarnated are freed from the other world to visit their relatives in the human world.

On this occasion, the family members living far from their hometowns visit their families to make merit in memory of their ancestors.

Today, at Kajornrangsan Temple on Ranong Rd in Phuket Town, many Buddhists who were unable to go back to their hometown took part in food offering to monks, listened to sermons and prayed.

More than 20 papier mâché “Praet” figures were on display at the temple and people left offerings of traditional snacks in front of the spirits to sate their hunger.

C and C Marine

The grotesque “Preat” figures are representations of the accursed spirits who have returned from hell and are depicted with long or contorted bodies, distended tongues, severed limbs and animal like faces and often being tortured with sharp implements.

The “Preat” figures are made to remind children and all Buddhists what can happen if they live a life of sin and to encourage them to build up their good karma to avoid a similar fate.

The festival-goers left offerings of traditional snacks for the “Preat” that represent life’s necessities, such as khanom la for clothes, and khanom dee sum for money.

A major dish offered to the spirits is “Krayasart” prepared from sticky rice, bean, sugar and sesame which is cooked into a paste and then wrapped in a banana leaf. Other traditional sweets (khanom) such as kao pong, khanom kong and khanom ba also represent other essential items.

Following the food offering ceremony children will rush to snatch the foods and snacks, a ritual known as “Shing Praet”. Once the rituals and ceremonies have ended, it’s time for celebrations, song and dance. The Temple grounds will be transformed into the staging areas for a colorful fair with a traditional open-air market.

 

 
