PHUKET: Police have arrested a woman for smuggling more than 36,000 ya bah (methamphetamine) pills onto the island after a sting operation on the east side of Phuket Town on Saturday (Sept 16).

Monday 18 September 2017, 11:44AM

The huge drugs haul follows a string of arrests, which began last Tuesday (Sept 12), Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen revealed at a press conference held at 10am today (Sept 18).

The arrests began with that of Phuket native Eakkachai “Tam” Suanya, 36, last Tuesday, Gen Teeraphol said.

Eakkachai was found possession of 70 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) and charged with possession of Category 1 drug with intent to sell, Gen Teeraphol added.

Eakkachai reportedly confessed that he bought the ya ice from 40-year-old Somying “Ja” Pungern – who Gen Teeraphol said was the wife of Eakkachai “Korlet” Emyuden, who was arrested in August after he was found in possession of more than 8,800 ya bah pills, (See story here.)

Police then set up a sting operation to buy 400 ya bah pills from Somying, who said that the pills had yet not arrived in Phuket – but by 7:54pm on Friday, however, Somying contacted police via Line to inform them that the drugs had arrived, Gen Teeraphol added.

Somying dispatched Sakorn “Mam” Soithong, 47, from Trang, to deliver the 400 pills to an address at the National Housing Authority estate in Moo 7, Rassada, on the east side of Phuket Town, on Saturday, where police duly placed her under arrest at 2pm.

Police then conducted a search of Sakorn’s room, also on the same housing estate, and found 36,000 ya bah pills and two mobile phones inside a shoes cabinet.

Sakorn confessed that Somying last Thursday had asked her to deliver 36,000 ya bah pills from Trang to Phuket and hold on to them for local deliveries on the island, Gen Teeraphol explained today.

Sakorn fetched the drug delivery from Trang on Friday and was paid B5,000 for her trouble, he added.

Sakorn was charged with possession of Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Police are now searching for Somying.