FOOTBALL: Phuket FC left it until the last minute of play to seal a 1-1 draw with Hat Yai FC on Sunday (Aug 27) in what was their third-to-last game in the official 2017 Euro Cake Thai League 4 season.

Tuesday 29 August 2017, 02:25PM

Phuket FC’s Porncha Rodnakkaret (25) closes down on Hat Yai’s keeper Jarudet Ramudth (40). Photo: Phuket FC / Facebook

The result was still enough to leave the Andaman Dragon in 2nd in the Southern Zone on 42 points. However, the two teams who are battling with Phuket FC for 2nd spot now have a game in hand over the Dragon as they were set to play each other last weekend but the game had to be cancelled due to pitch conditions.

Those two teams, Chumphon FC and Pattani FC now sit at 3rd and 4th in the league table respectively with Chumphon on 39 points and Pattani on 38 with both having played 21 games.

The cancelled match has now been rescheduled for Sept 6.

A lucky break in weather on Sunday meant that Phuket’s game against Hat Yai could go ahead but heavy rain throughout the weekend left the pitch in far from ideal conditions. Had the rain not abetted then there was a high possibility that Phuket’s game could also have been cancelled.

It wasn’t a great performance from Phuket, and when Hat Yai opened the scoring some 72 minutes into the game it looked like Phuket were going to suffer their fifth defeat of the season.

However, that wasn’t the case and the goal appeared to be the kick up the butt Phuket needed to get them to kick up a gear.

They upped their game drastically and were rewarded in the fifth minute of additional time when a goal from Issarapong Angsirikul (19) brought them the point they so badly needed.

Phuket will play their last home game of the official season on Saturday (Sept 2) when they take on Surat Thani City FC with kick-off set for 6pm.

They will then play their final game away from home against Phatthalung FC on Sept 9 at the Phatthalung Provincial Stadium with kick-off set for 4pm.