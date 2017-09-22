PHUKET: Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos is sticking to his guns and refusing to take any action against the Eva Beach condo project until he receives express instructions from the court to do so, despite already being informed by the court that many parts of the project have been deemed illegal.

Saturday 23 September 2017, 09:00AM

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos maintains that he will not take any action against the Eva Beach project until the appeal has been resolved. Photo: Rawai Municipality / file

Judge Jamgad Chunpolwong of the regional Administrative Court in Nakhon Sri Thammarat handed down his verdict on Aug 1, noting that the court had found that buildings built along the shorefront as part of the Eva Beach development exceeded height restrictions, occupied a footprint greater than legally allowed and did not conform to the building permit approved, among other infractions.

The court also cast doubt on the legality of the building permit itself and whether it should have been approved. (See story here.)

However, Mayor Aroon told The Phuket News yesterday (Sept 22) that he has been informed that the developer of the project had filed an appeal to the Court of Appeals last month, and that he would not tale any action until that appeal had been resolved.

“I will not take any action against the Eva Beach condo project,” Mayor Aroon said.

“My colleagues have informed me that they [the developer] sent an appeal to the court last month. I have to wait for the Court of Appeal before issuing any orders to demolish any parts of the project, despite the initial court ruling. I don’t think any demolishing will start soon,” he said.

Mayor Aroon said that he “does not know” when the Court of Appeal is expected to contact him on a decision.

“I don’t know [how long it will take]. Everything depends on the court,” he said.

The Phuket News has been unable to contact Eva Group Managing Director Authanop Pankamnerd for comment through any of the formal contact channels for the group since the websites for the group’s projects have been taken down since the ruling (see here).

Mr Authanop is also managing Director of COCO Group and project developer Con-F Group. However, The Phuket News has also been unable to contact him for comment through those companies.

A message sent through the Coco Group Facebook page received the response. “In this case, the administrator does not know details because it is up to the legal process.”