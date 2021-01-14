BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket EOC contact details released for visitors 

Phuket EOC contact details released for visitors 

PHUKET: The Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) has released the contact details of all 18 Emergency Operation centers (EOCs) in each subdistrict on the island for those who have not registered their travel details via the gophuget.com web portal to report themselves. 

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 14 January 2021, 01:48PM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Each of the 18 local administration organisations (OrBorTor) and municipalities on the island now have an EOC set up for their respective area, with the local base of operations for the EOC focussed at the local Subdistrict Health Promoting Centre.

Subdistrict Health Promoting Centres, also called Health Promotion Hospitals, are local medical centres operated by the Ministry of Public Health that are set up in nearly every tambon in the country.

The setting up of the EOCs in Phuket follows a national order for all people travelling from  Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Trat, Rayong and Samut Sakhon to be screened and be granted permission by officials to exit the province they are in. 

Visitors who have come to Phuket but have not registered on the web gophuget.com must report themselves to the EOC for the subdistrict they are staying in. Visitors who arrive from the 28 provinces (including the five districts in Bangkok) currently designated as ‘red zones’ must present validated permit to travel issued by the relevant authority in the area they are departing.

They must also observe a 14-day quarantine after arriving in Phuket. 

Thanyapura

The only exception are those who are exiting a 14-day quarantine in Bangkok after testing negative for the virus. All such people must travel directly to Phuket immediately after being released from quarantine in Bangkok.

Phuket residents may observe their 14-day quarantine at home, and hotel staff may report their guests arrival and travel details on their guests’ behalf.

The contact number of the EOC in each local administrative organization are as follows: 

  • Phuket Municipality (Talad Neua and Talad Yai): 076-211111 and 081-8953781
  • Patong Municipality: 076-342061, 084-1869963, healthpatong@hotmail.com, or Line ID: healthpatong
  • Kathu Municipality: 076-321500 or Line ID: kathupublichealth
  • Rassada Municipality: 095-2749823, ems_rasada@hotmail.co.th or Line ID: 0918255105
  • Wichit Municipality: 061-4805733 or Line ID: @76gfcnu
  • Chalong Municipality: 076-383775
  • Rawai Municipality: 076-613801, 076530427 or Line ID @269sncwj
  • Karon Municipality: 076-333367 or health_env@hotmail.com
  • Srisoonthorn Municipality: 076-617803 or 081-4668332
  • Thepkrasattri Municipality: 076-681076
  • Chernng Talay Municipality: 076-325225 or 076-324440
  • Pa Khlok Municipality: 076-529500, 089-6484587 or paklok01@hotmail.co.th 
  • Kamala administrative organization (OrBorTor): 076-385640 or 096-9789965
  • Maikhao OrBorTor: 076-510548 or maikhao2564@gmail.com 
  • Saku OrBorTor: 076-328146
  • Koh Keaw OrBorTor: 076-239263 (118) or 086-4983518
  • Thepkrasattri OrBorTor: 076-274573 (18) or 081-8956848
  • Cherng Talay OrBorTor: 076-271096

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office cna be contacted by calling 094-5938876 or 062-2435116.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

How to become a successful digital banker in Thailand
Phuket Heroines Festival reduced to merit-making activities only
Thailand Yacht Show 2021 postponed
Trump impeached for unprecedented second time
CCSA urges workers to install virus app
Questions over Chinese vaccine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Knife-wielding incident in Phuket Town ends with no injuries || January 13
Leatherback turtle nest found on Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach
Electricity outages to affect Kamala, Srisoonthorn
Phuket readies for local municipal elections
Cabinet approves relief on utility bills for homes, small businesses
Phuket quarantine guests allowed to roam hotel areas
Phuket Town incident with unstable drug addict brandishing knives ends safely
Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks
Local bodies can provide COVID jabs, says Anutin

 

Phuket community
Trump impeached for unprecedented second time

We all have known for years that Trump is a fool. And, he certainly deserves to be impeached. But,...(Read More)

Leatherback turtle nest found on Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach

I'm sure the turtle lovers are thankful for the information about where to find turtle eggs. :-|...(Read More)

Government forms committee for vaccine rollout

Kurt,the same time I was writing about allowance without quarantine you still kept insisting that it...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine guests allowed to roam hotel areas

It not even originated in China. The first case in Italy for example was traced back to September 20...(Read More)

Trump impeached for unprecedented second time

Impeach, indict convict and punish accordingly. Trump has not once recanted his lies about the stole...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine guests allowed to roam hotel areas

@thorfinger The day that Phuket will become an extension of China I'll be the first (followed by...(Read More)

Questions over Chinese vaccine

Hard to believe that WHO even suggested that 50% 'efficiency of Sinovac is enough, according Dr ...(Read More)

Woman arrested following ‘k-powdered milk’ drug cocktail deaths

@ Pascale, Yup, tough laws, but no tough enforcement directing producers/great distributers.. 'E...(Read More)

Government forms committee for vaccine rollout

@Pascale. Original order Governor Phuket on 9 Jan was: "All red zone arrivals must Quarantine o...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine guests allowed to roam hotel areas

Seems the Phuket ASQ hotels become a kind of 'open meditation centers'. Great! Right? This ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dewa Phuket Resort
https://sgssecurity.com/
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Benihana Phuket
K9 Point
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design

 